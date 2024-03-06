Photos: Inside LEGACY: AN EVENING WITH MARIA FRIEDMAN & FRIENDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The one-night-only concert event Legacy: An Evening with Maria Friedman & Friends celebrating Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand, took place on Monday, March 4 at the Hudson Theatre.

See photos from the event below!



The evening showcased Maria Friedman, Santino Fontana, Savy Jackson and a special company of extraordinary young talent performing from the songbooks of celebrated composers Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand, Joni Mitchell and Leonard Bernstein, along with a special surprise performance from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in which Friedman famously starred as The Narrator alongside Donny Osmond.



Legacy: And Evening with Maria Freidman & Friends included a company of young, up-and-coming performers who recently graduated from some of the country’s most prestigious performing arts schools that includes Maggie Lickani, Senna Prasatthong, Zoe Brooke Reed, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Brooke Taylor, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Alana Janai, Sophie Aknin, Tay Marquise, Rixey Terry, Jalen Jones, Cullen Zeno, Luke Rands, Devin Cortez, Joey Morof and Jules Geiss.



Collaborating with musical director and pianist Theo Jamieson, Legacy: An Evening with Maria Friedman & Friends was directed by Tony Award Winner Christopher Gattelli.



Legacy: And Evening with Maria Freidman & Friends benefitted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Stephen Sondheim Foundation and The Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards.