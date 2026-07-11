Photos: Hillary Clinton Joins Arcadia Symphony To Celebrate America's 250th

Maestro Michael Fennelly and his Arcadia Symphony celebrated America's 250th anniversary with a sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium. The evening featured a surprise appearance by Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, who joined the orchestra on-stage for a special performance. Check out the photos!

The program opened with a celebration of America's musical heritage, featuring works by Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Carlisle Floyd, and beloved American folk and patriotic songs. A centerpiece of the evening was Copland's Lincoln Portrait, in which Secretary Clinton narrated Abraham Lincoln's words—including the Gettysburg Address—over Copland's orchestral score. "This has always been a moving, impactful piece combining this wonderful music with these words," said Clinton. "We have to be as vigilant and careful as President Lincoln warned us of." Her husband, President Bill Clinton, watched from the box seats. The evening also featured the Westchester Children's Chorus, performing an American medley of America the Beautiful, My Country, 'Tis of Thee, and God Bless America. The concert concluded with works by European masters who helped shape the American classical canon, featuring Camille Saint-Saëns, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, and Ludwig van Beethoven, triumphantly culminating in "Ode to Joy" from Symphony No. 9 and a standing ovation. Soprano Jennivee Fiorese, Golden Classical Music Awards winner, stopped the show with her powerful performances of “Somewhere” from West Side Story and an excerpt from Puccini’s La Rondine.

A historic highlight of the evening was the Carnegie Hall premiere of You Are My Rhapsody in Blue, Gershwin's long-lost choral setting of Rhapsody in Blue. The rare work was rediscovered by Maestro Fennelly, who researched, reconstructed, and created a new orchestral arrangement for modern performance while also serving as the featured pianist. The performance allowed audiences to hear a chapter of Gershwin's legacy that had remained unheard for decades. Nobel Peace Prize nominee Dame Alice Kandell was also recognized during the evening and serenaded from the stage in appreciation of her efforts in helping make the concert possible.

The audience included Jeffrey Banks, Joan Hardy Clark, Susan and Hunter Cushing, Elise and Pierre S. DuPont V, Pamela Fiori, Chiara Gorodesky, LaVon Kellner, Fern Mallis, Christopher Mason, Peter Olsen, Liane Pei, Ellen and Chuck Scarsborough, and Kathy Sloane.

Arcadia Symphony New York brings orchestral performances to New York's classical music community under the leadership of Michael Fennelly. An internationally acclaimed conductor and pianist, Fennelly serves as Music Director of Arcadia Symphony New York, the Athena Chamber Ensemble, and POVAI in Trani, Italy. He has performed in leading venues including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall, and has collaborated with institutions such as the Metropolitan Opera and The Juilliard School. Fennelly also serves as an instructor of piano at West Point Military Academy and has led orchestral and operatic performances internationally. The ensemble presents programs ranging from beloved masterworks to contemporary compositions while nurturing young musicians through its youth orchestra, providing training, mentorship, and performance opportunities. Through concerts, education, and community engagement, Arcadia Symphony New York works to make classical music accessible and relevant to audiences across generations while celebrating the connection between timeless traditions and new artistic voices. The orchestra's 2025–2026 season includes performances in New York, Europe, and Asia.

Photo Credit: Annie Watt



Hillary Clinton and Michael Fennelly

Michael Fennelly

Westchester Childrens Chorus

Kevin Thompson, Jeremy Brauner, Cody Austin and Samarie Alicea

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Dame Alice Kandell and Cody Austin

Megan Weston and Michael Fennelly

Michael Fennelly and Na Sun

Jennivee Fiorese and Jason Tramm

Dame Alice Kandell and Cody Austin

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