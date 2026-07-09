Carnegie Hall's National Youth Orchestra of the USA Will Tour Europe Following July Carnegie Hall Concert

This month, nearly 100 outstanding teen musicians from 32 states plus the District of Columbia come together to form this year's edition of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA). Following an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY) and a concert in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on July 31, this talented group of instrumentalists (ages 16–19) tour Europe from August 1–13. Led by Karina Canellakis, who conducts her first full concert at Carnegie Hall with this performance, NYO-USA's summer 2026 program includes Barber's Overture to The School for Scandal, Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F featuring Kirill Gerstein, and Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra.

The orchestra's New York City concert at Carnegie Hall on July 31 will be heard by music lovers worldwide through the Carnegie Hall Live radio broadcast and digital series, created in partnership with WQXR.

In Europe, NYO-USA makes its debut at Snape Maltings Concert Hall as part of Britten Pears Arts's “Summer at Snape” (Aug. 8). The orchestra returns to the Young Euro Classic at Konzerthaus Berlin (Aug. 4), the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam (Aug. 6), and Usher Hall at the Edinburgh International Festival (Aug. 10).

While on tour in Europe, the NYO-USA musicians will have the chance to take part in peer-to-peer exchange with young musicians in Berlin and Edinburgh as well as tour the magnificent cities in which they will perform. In Scotland, the Edinburgh Youth Orchestra will perform works by the 2026 NYO-USA Apprentice Composers as part of the Edinburgh International Festival.

“We are delighted that NYO-USA will perform in renowned concert halls across Europe as part of their 2026 tour,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "I know these exceptional young musicians will greatly benefit from working closely with conductor Karina Canellakis, whose close artistic partnerships with some of Europe's foremost orchestras make her an ideal leader for this tour, along with acclaimed pianist Kirill Gerstein. Throughout the tour, our players will have the chance to engage with fellow young musicians through meaningful cultural exchange. We know this experience will broaden their artistic horizons, reinforcing the unique ability of music to foster understanding and connection across cultures."

Cultural exchange is a key part of participating in NYO-USA, as members act as dynamic musical ambassadors for their country. Click here to read a new article published in June 2026, featuring first-hand perspectives on the impact of cultural exchange.

“Before we even left on tour, I had already gained so much from connecting with other musicians who were from around the United States,” said Leila Mostaghimi, a clarinetist joining NYO-USA this summer following her debut with NYO2 in 2025. “Our country is so big and diverse—I met people from so many different backgrounds. Then when we went to Edinburgh, it felt like the world expanded so much more. I just adore meeting people from many different places. We're able to connect not just through music, but also the small things that make us human.”

The members of the 2026 orchestra—ages 16–19, hailing from 32 states plus the District of Columbia—have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process. This summer's orchestra features 32 musicians who gained experience through NYO2, a program for younger players ages 14–16. NYO-USA and NYO2 are offered free of charge, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part. Click here for a full list of musicians.

In preparation for their performances and tour, the musicians arrive from across the country on July 18 to begin their intensive training residency at Purchase College, SUNY, just north of New York City. NYO-USA musicians work with leading players from America's top professional orchestras and take part in full ensemble and sectional rehearsals, master classes, and more. The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra's José-Luis Novo joins as director of orchestras, preparing the ensemble ahead of the arrival of its guest conductor alongside assistant conductors Samuel Hollister and Yiran Zhao. Click here to see a full list of this summer's faculty, as well as bios for Karina Canellakis and Kirill Gerstein.

About Carnegie Hall's National Youth Orchestra of the USA

Each summer, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute brings together the finest young musicians from across the country (ages 16–19) to form the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA). Following a comprehensive audition process and a training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY), with faculty made up of principal players from top professional US orchestras, these remarkable teenagers perform at Carnegie Hall and embark on a tour to some of the great music capitals of the world, serving as America's music ambassadors. As part of their travel schedule, NYO-USA musicians meet and collaborate with local musicians and experience the richness of other cultures.

NYO-USA has been praised for “exuding vitality and confidence” (The New York Times) in its performances. Following annual concerts at Carnegie Hall, NYO-USA has toured to Asia, Europe, South America, and North America. Since 2013, the orchestra has been invited to perform at leading international festivals and on landmark stages around the world, including the BBC Proms in London, National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Seoul Arts Center, Lucerne Festival, Suntory Hall in Tokyo, and Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, among many others. Since the ensemble's creation, NYO-USA has worked with extraordinary conductors and guest artists, including Marin Alsop, Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Ray Chen, Sir Andrew Davis, Joyce DiDonato, Daniel Harding, Gianandrea Noseda, Sir Antonio Pappano, Carlos Miguel Prieto, David Robertson, Gil Shaham, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Alisa Weilerstein.

In the 13 years since Carnegie Hall's three national youth ensembles were established, more than 1,700 young musicians have participated. More than 100 alums have gone on to join professional orchestras and ensembles around the globe including the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and more. The NYO-USA All-Stars—an orchestra made up of alums of Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles—have performed in the Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage twice, including as part of Opening Night in 2025.

NYO-USA is one of Carnegie Hall's three acclaimed national youth ensembles, which also includes NYO2 for outstanding classical musicians (ages 14–16) and NYO Jazz for the nation's finest jazz instrumentalists (ages 16–19).

To learn more, please visit carnegiehall.org/NYOUSA.

NYO-USA – Summer 2026 Europe Tour

NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Karina Canellakis, Conductor

Kirill Gerstein, Piano

BARBER Overture to The School for Scandal

GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F

BARTÓK Concerto for Orchestra

The tour schedule is as follows:

(All concerts taking place at listed local times)

Tuesday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Konzerthaus Berlin (Berlin, Germany)

Thursday, August 6 at 8:00 p.m.

The Concertgebouw (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Saturday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Snape Maltings Concert Hall (Suffolk, England)

Monday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Usher Hall (Edinburgh, Scotland)

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