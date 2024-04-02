Photos: Grant Gustin Throws First Pitch at Mets vs. Tigers Game

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, April 1st, Citi Field got a takeover from the cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Mets fans in the stands were treated to a performance of the national anthem by Sara Gettelfinger, followed by Grant Gustin throwing the ceremonial first pitch to start the game. Many cast and crew members from the hit Broadway musical joined in the stands to support Sara and Grant and enjoy the game.

See photos below!



The critically acclaimed bestselling novel WATER FOR ELEPHANTS comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo), with a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.