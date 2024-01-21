Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?

On January 16, 2024, Moreclacke Publishers (Robert Armin, President) released the hardcover, Kindle and audio version (performed by the great Anita Gillette) of MARY & ETHEL...and Mikey Who? by Stephen Cole.

A new theatrical-historical-time travel-Broadway novel about Mikey Marvin Minkus, who walks into Ethel Merman's closet in 1983 and comes out the other end in Sophie Tucker's dressing room at the Imperial Theatre in 1939! From there, as he jumps through time, he befriends, follows and influences the lives and careers of his idols, the great Broadway stars of all time: Mary Martin and Ethel Merman! This is a work of fiction in which "everything is true, except what isn't"

The by invitation-only book launch party was held on the second floor of Sardi's on both Ethel Merman's 116 birthday and the 60th Anniversary of Hello, Dolly!

The book in all formats is available from Amazon and in your local booksellers.