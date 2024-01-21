Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?

The book in all formats is available from Amazon and in your local booksellers.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

On January 16, 2024, Moreclacke Publishers (Robert Armin, President) released the hardcover, Kindle and audio version (performed by the great Anita Gillette) of MARY & ETHEL...and Mikey Who? by Stephen Cole.

A new theatrical-historical-time travel-Broadway novel about Mikey Marvin Minkus, who walks into Ethel Merman's closet in 1983 and comes out the other end in Sophie Tucker's dressing room at the Imperial Theatre in 1939! From there, as he jumps through time, he befriends, follows and influences the lives and careers of his idols, the great Broadway stars of all time: Mary Martin and Ethel Merman! This is a work of fiction in which "everything is true, except what isn't"

The by invitation-only book launch party was held on the second floor of Sardi's on both Ethel Merman's 116 birthday and the 60th Anniversary of Hello, Dolly! 

Check out photos from the event below!

The book in all formats is available from Amazon and in your local booksellers.

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
David Spencer, Peter Filichia, and Ron Fassler

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
James Harris, Paul Ford, Larry Yurman, and Douglas Cohen

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
James Harris, Stephen Cole, Paul Ford, and Larry Yurman

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Jeff Saver, Mariella Saver, and Jane Klain

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Jeff Saver and Mariella Saver

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Jeff Saver, Stephen Cole, and Mariella Saver

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Jillian Weston, Stephen Cole, and David Staller

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Klea Blackhurst and Gabriel Barre

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Paul Ford and Larry Yurman

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Peter Mintun and Peter Filichia

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Peter Mintun, Klea Blackhurst, David Staller, and Robert Armin

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Peter Mintun, Robert Armin, Klea Blackhurst, David Staller, and Michael Colby

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Robert Armin, Peter Mintun, and Klea Blackhurst

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Robert Armin, Stephen Cole, and Jocelyn Weston

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Ron Fassler, David Staller, Douglas Cohen, and Peter Filichia

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and David Staller

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Douglas Cohen

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole & Gabriel Barre

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Jeff Saver

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Jocelyn Weston

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Klea Blackhurst

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Larry Yurman

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Michael Colby

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Robert Armin

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Stephen Kolak

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Stuart Zagnit

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole, Gabriel Barre, and Larry Yurman

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole, James Harris, Paul Ford, and Larry Yurman

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Klea Blackhurst

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole, Michael Colby, and Ron Fassler

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole, Michael Colby, Ron Fassler

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole, Michael McCormick, and Peter Filichia

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Robert Armin

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole and Stuart Zagnit

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Cole

Photos: Go Inside the Launch Party for Stephen Cole's New Novel MARY & ETHEL...AND MIKEY WHO?
Stephen Kolak, Jocelyn Weston, and Stephen Cole



RELATED STORIES

1
MEAN GIRLS Tops Box Office Again, Despite Weak Numbers in Second Weekend Photo
MEAN GIRLS Tops Box Office Again, Despite Weak Numbers in Second Weekend

Mean Girls is holding the top spot at the box office, despite weak numbers during the second weekend.

2
Gennean M. Scott, Chief Diversity Officer of The Broadway League, Has Resigned Photo
Gennean M. Scott, Chief Diversity Officer of The Broadway League, Has Resigned

The Broadway League's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Gennean M. Scott has resigned, according to an Instagram post on her account.

3
Tanya Berezin, Actress and Former Artistic Director of Circle Repertory Company, Has Passe Photo
Tanya Berezin, Actress and Former Artistic Director of Circle Repertory Company, Has Passed Away

Tanya Berezin, actress and former Artistic Director of Circle Repertory Company has passed on November 29th at the age of 82 from lung cancer, according to the New York Times. She was at home of her daughter, Lila Thirkield, in San Francisco. 

4
Key to the City Productions, Led By Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch, to Present SHABBAT ON B Photo
Key to the City Productions, Led By Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch, to Present SHABBAT ON BROADWAY January 27

On Saturday, January 27 at 9:30am, the Jewish community and Broadway community will come together to celebrate Shabbat with a free inclusive service that blends Jewish prayer, favorite showtunes, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage FinaleICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
MEAN GIRLS Tops Box Office Again, Despite Weak Numbers in Second WeekendMEAN GIRLS Tops Box Office Again, Despite Weak Numbers in Second Weekend
Gennean M. Scott, Chief Diversity Officer of The Broadway League, Has ResignedGennean M. Scott, Chief Diversity Officer of The Broadway League, Has Resigned
Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024

Videos

Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
HARMONY

Recommended For You