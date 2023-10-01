Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

The annual BC/EFA fundraiser will be open until 7pm today.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

BC/EFA
Click Here for More on BC/EFA

The annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is being held today, Sunday, October 1, 2023, and BroadwayWorld was is hand to capture the festivities!

Check out photos from the event below!

This year’s edition is filling the heart of New York City’s Theater District from 10 am - 7 pm with tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets, the silent auction in Shubert Alley and the live grand auction beginning at 4:45 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers.

Last year’s event raised a record-breaking $1,043,825. Since 1987, the 36 editions of the event have raised more than $17.5 million.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is supported by Broadway Cares corporate sponsors The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is Today - Full Guide! Photo
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is Today - Full Guide!

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will allow theatre lovers to discover theatrical treasures, attend starry meet-and-greets, and place their bids at unique auction experiences this Sunday. Get a rundown of all of the event information here!

2
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

It's just days until one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is about to take over the Theatre District and we have all info you need to prepare yourself for the big day, including the autograph tables schedule, whats available for auction, and more!

3
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of LA CAGE AUX FOLL Photo
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with Special Table

Collectors and wannabe Cagelles, the “Best of Times” is now: one-of-a-kind auction lots and a special table celebrating the 40th anniversary of La Cage aux Folles are set for the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

4
Starry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo Booth Photo
Starry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo Booth

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will return this year to the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in New York City’s Theater District on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Find out which stars you can meet here!

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... Jennifer Broski">(read more about this author)

Photos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand AuctionPhotos: First Look at the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction
Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Theresa Rebeck's DIGPhotos: Inside Opening Night of Theresa Rebeck's DIG
Up on the Marquee: THE NOTEBOOKUp on the Marquee: THE NOTEBOOK

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You