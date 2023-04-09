Photos: Go Inside Quintin Harris Quintet at Chelsea Table+Stage

By popular demand, The Quintin Harris Trio returned to Chelsea Table+Stage on April 1st as a quintet with Sam AuBuchon on bass, Marlen Suero-Amparo on drums, Dakarai Barclay on trumpet, and Ben Lindenburg on tenor sax.

Check out photos from the performance below!

The trio opened the set with an Oscar Peterson-style arrangement of Sir Charles Thompson's, "Robbins' Nest". Dakarai Barclay and Ben Lindenburg joined the stage to pay homage to Thad Jones by playing "Mean What You Say", celebrating Jones' recent 100th birthday. The band continued with compositions by Mulgrew Miller, Michel Legrand, Arthur Schwartz, Sam Jones, as well as an original ballad "In All The Ways" composed by bandleader, Quintin Harris where he showcased his vocals. The set concluded with "Make 'Em Laugh" from Singing In The Rain, arranged by Ben Lindenburg.

Photo Credit: Hoyeon Choi