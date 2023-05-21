Photos: Go Inside Amas Musical Theatre's Annual Gala Benefit Concert Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph

The performance featured a concert performance of Oh! Henry! The Music of Henry Krieger, directed by Bill Russell.

A starry line-up of talent was hand to celebrate Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer), New York City's award-winning pioneer in diversity and multi-ethnic casting in the performing arts since 1968, at its annual Gala Benefit Concert on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Theatre 555 (555 West 42nd Street - NYC).

Check out photos from the event below!

The gala evening began at 6:00pm with a champagne toast. At 7:00pm the show began with introductions and a concert performance of Oh! Henry! The Music of Henry Krieger, directed by Bill Russell (Side Show, Lucky Duck). Performing songs from such shows as The Tap Dance Kid, Lucky Duck, Kept, Side Show, Up in the Air and Dreamgirls will be a cast of Broadway luminaries including: Erin Davie (Grey Gardens, Diana The Musical), Bobby Daye (Mouin Rouge, After Midnight), Alexander Bello (Tap Dance Kid, Encores), Dewitt Fleming, Jr. (Tap Dance Kid, Encores), Robert Joy (Girl From the North Country, Side Show), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, SpongeBob Musical), Marcy Harriell (In the Heights, Rent), Javier Ignacio (Company, Side Show), Jeff McCarthy (Urinetown, Side Show), Christianne Noll (Jekyll & Hyde, Ragtime), Emily Padgett (Side Show, Rock of Ages), Neptune (Hamilton, Motown The Musical), David St. Louis (Side Show, Rent), Lillias White (Hadestown, The Life) and Sally Wilfet (Assasins, King David). Students of The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy took part in the performance.

The evening culminated with the presentation of the 2023 "Rosie" Award to Honoree Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Dreamgirls, "Abbott Elementary"). Past recipients of the "Rosie" Award include Maurice Hines, Phylicia Rashad, Dionne Warwick, Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, Priscilla Lopez, Lillias White, Norm Lewis, Hinton Battle, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and Leslie Uggams.

The evening benefited Amas Musical Theatre's education programs.

Since 1968, Amas has been a force in New York City, developing and producing new American musicals, a pioneer in non-traditional casting and multiculturalism, and a forerunner of theatre arts education for underserved young people.

Amas Musical Theatre was the inspiration of a pioneering figure in the American theatre, Rosetta LeNoire (1911-2002), an African-American actress who began her career as a child performer "planted" in audiences by her godfather, the legendary Bill "Bojangles" Robinson. Rosetta founded Amas (Latin for "you love"), a non-profit performing arts organization, to combat racism, proclaiming "We are all flowers in God's glorious bouquet, every one of us, every color!"

From the beginning, Amas has sought to bring together people of all backgrounds, colors, and ethnic origin through musical theatre, and education programs have always been integral to the mission. Amas became one of the first voices of non-traditional casting in theatre, and America's founding exponent of diversity, long before the term became a corporate mantra. Rosetta insisted on multi-ethnic casting in every show she produced and, in a few seasons, Amas emerged as an influential new force in the theatre, especially after she conceived the groundbreaking Bubbling Brown Sugar in 1973, which became a Broadway and touring sensation.

In 1999, President Clinton awarded the National Medal of Arts to Rosetta as "an individual deserving of special recognition by reason of her outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States." Actors' Equity Association acknowledges Rosetta and Amas' contribution to the American theatre by annually bestowing the Rosetta LeNoire Award ("The Rosie Award") on producers and theatre companies who exemplify her commitment to multicultural production and casting. Following in Rosie's footsteps, for the past 25 years, artistic producer Donna Trinkoff has continued to engrave the unique Amas trademark with musical theatre works that embrace different cultural perspectives while reaching out to underserved audiences.

Countless dramatists, composers, lyricists, directors, choreographers and actors have graced Amas stages over the past 54 years, including Maya Angelou, Micki Grant, Galt McDermott, Sheldon Epps, John Rando, Tom O'Horgan, Ossie Davis, Billie Allen, Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Andre deShields, Leslie Uggams, Phylicia Rashad, Brad Oscar and Christopher Jackson. The contributions of these alumni, as well as the dedication of the talented roster of early career artists, speaks to the unique and important work of Amas - a laboratory for artists who share its vision of cultural equity and tell timeless stories that resonate deeply.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Jeff McCarthy and Donna Trinkoff
Jeff McCarthy and Donna Trinkoff

Emily Padgett and Erin Davie
Emily Padgett and Erin Davie

Jack Noseworthy
Jack Noseworthy

Donna Trinkoff and Marvin Kahn
Donna Trinkoff and Marvin Kahn

Jennie Harney-Fleming

Jennie Harney-Fleming

Donna Trinkoff, Henry Krieger, Robert Joy
Donna Trinkoff, Henry Krieger, Robert Joy

Donna Trinkoff and Henry Krieger
Donna Trinkoff and Henry Krieger

Maria Torres, Donna Trinkoff, Jonathan Cerullo
Maria Torres, Donna Trinkoff, Jonathan Cerullo

Donna Trinkoff and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Donna Trinkoff and Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bobby Daye
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bobby Daye

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Henry Krieger
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Henry Krieger

Donna Trinkoff
Donna Trinkoff

Brian Stokes Mitchell
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph

Bill Russell
Bill Russell

Robert Joy and Company
Robert Joy and Company

Marcy Harriell
Marcy Harriell

Charity Dawson
Charity Dawson

Charity Dawson
Charity Dawson

Sally Wilfert
Sally Wilfert

Sally Wilfert
Sally Wilfert

Alexander Bello and Dewitt Fleming, Jr.
Alexander Bello and Dewitt Fleming, Jr.

Alexander Bello and Dewitt Fleming, Jr.
Alexander Bello and Dewitt Fleming, Jr.

Lillias White
Lillias White

Lillias White
Lillias White

Christiane Noll
Christiane Noll

Christiane Noll
Christiane Noll

Miguel Ángel Vásquez and Charity Dawson
Miguel Ángel Vásquez and Charity Dawson

Miguel Ángel Vásquez and Charity Dawson
Miguel Ángel Vásquez and Charity Dawson

Emily Padgett and Erin Davie
Emily Padgett and Erin Davie

Jeff McCarthy
Jeff McCarthy

Jeff McCarthy, Emily Padgett, and Erin Davie
Jeff McCarthy, Emily Padgett, and Erin Davie

Kelvin Moon Loh, Neptune, Marcy Harriell, Bobby Daye
Kelvin Moon Loh, Neptune, Marcy Harriell, Bobby Daye

Kelvin Moon Loh, Neptune, Marcy Harriell, Bobby Daye
Kelvin Moon Loh, Neptune, Marcy Harriell, Bobby Daye

Lillias White
Lillias White

Lillias White
Lillias White

Full Company
Full Company

Bobby Daye, Neptune, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lillias White, Dewitt Fleming, Jr. Charity Dawson, Christiane Noll
Bobby Daye, Neptune, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lillias White, Dewitt Fleming, Jr. Charity Dawson, Christiane Noll

Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards
Kelvin Moon Loh, Marcy Harriell, Bobby Daye, Neptune, Cheryl Lee Ralph, Lillias White, Dewitt Fleming, Jr. Charity Dawson, Christiane Noll, Alexander Bello

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph



Recommended For You