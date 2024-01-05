Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the International Tour of West Side Story, directed by Lonny Price. The production recently finished a run in France which was attended by 138,385 audience members playing to 98% capacity over 85 performances. Of note, 73% of attendees were first time visitors to the theater - le Châtelet.

The production begins performances in Austria this week.

For this production choreographer Julio Monge recreates the stunning dance scenes in all their authenticity, bringing them to the stage with new energy. A former student of Jerome Robbins, he is one of only five people in the world who are authorized to stage his original choreography.

Musical director Anthony Barnhill accompanied West Side Story on its previous tour to renowned venues all over the world. He conducts the large orchestra that will accompany the fresh young cast of performers who are to be cast in New York.

The cast for West Side Story features Daniel J. Fullerton (Tony), Melanie Sierra (Maria / Somewhere Soloist), Milan Magaña (Anita), Taylor Harley (Riff), and Antony Sanchez (Bernardo).

The adults in the ensemble include Darren Matthias (Doc), Bret Tuomi (Lt. Schrank), Erik Gratton (Officer Krupke / Cover Gladhand & Doc / Fight Coordinator), and Stuart Dowling (Glad Hand / Cover Lt. Schrank & Doc & Krupke).

The Jets feature Anthony J. Gasbarre, III (Action / Cover Riff), Sky Bennett (A-Rab / Cover Action), Calvin Ticknor-Swanson (Baby John), Liam Johnson (Snowboy / Cover Riff), Ashton Lambert (Big Deal), Marek Zurowski (Diesel / Cover Tony), Gigi Hausman (Anybodys), Victoria Biro (Velma), Anna Gassett (Graziella), Nicole Lewandowski (Minnie / Cover Graziella), and Kaitlin Niewoehner (Clarice / Cover Graziella / Dance Captain).

The Sharks are Christopher Alvarado (Chino / Cover Bernardo), Alessandro J. López (Pepe / Cover Bernardo / Fight Captain), Matt Villanueva (Moose), Michael Bishop (Luis), Vako Gvelesiani (Anxious), Gerardo Esparza (Nibbles / Cover Chino), Michel Vasquez (Rosalia / Cover Maria), Deanna Cudjoe (Consuelo / Cover Anita), Gianna Annesi (Teresita), Majo Rivero (Francisca / Cover Anita & Rosalia), and Veronica Quezada (Margarita / Cover Anita & Rosalia / Assistant Dance Captain). The swings are Daniel DiPinto (Swing / Cover Tony), Justin Lopez (Swing), Sonya Hernández (Swing), and Gabi Simmons (Swing).

