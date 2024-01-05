Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour

The production begins performances in Austria this week.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the International Tour of West Side Story, directed by Lonny Price. The production recently finished a run in France which was attended by 138,385 audience members playing to 98% capacity over 85 performances. Of note, 73% of attendees were first time visitors to the theater - le Châtelet.

The production begins performances in Austria this week.

For this production choreographer Julio Monge recreates the stunning dance scenes in all their authenticity, bringing them to the stage with new energy. A former student of Jerome Robbins, he is one of only five people in the world who are authorized to stage his original choreography. 

Musical director Anthony Barnhill accompanied West Side Story on its previous tour to renowned venues all over the world. He conducts the large orchestra that will accompany the fresh young cast of performers who are to be cast in New York.

The cast for West Side Story features Daniel J. Fullerton (Tony), Melanie Sierra (Maria / Somewhere Soloist), Milan Magaña (Anita), Taylor Harley (Riff), and Antony Sanchez (Bernardo).

The adults in the ensemble include Darren Matthias (Doc), Bret Tuomi (Lt. Schrank), Erik Gratton (Officer Krupke / Cover Gladhand & Doc / Fight Coordinator), and Stuart Dowling (Glad Hand / Cover Lt. Schrank & Doc & Krupke).

The Jets feature Anthony J. Gasbarre, III (Action / Cover Riff), Sky Bennett (A-Rab / Cover Action), Calvin Ticknor-Swanson (Baby John), Liam Johnson (Snowboy / Cover Riff), Ashton Lambert (Big Deal), Marek Zurowski (Diesel / Cover Tony), Gigi Hausman (Anybodys), Victoria Biro (Velma), Anna Gassett (Graziella), Nicole Lewandowski (Minnie / Cover Graziella), and Kaitlin Niewoehner (Clarice / Cover Graziella / Dance Captain).

The Sharks are Christopher Alvarado (Chino / Cover Bernardo), Alessandro J. López (Pepe / Cover Bernardo / Fight Captain), Matt Villanueva (Moose), Michael Bishop (Luis), Vako Gvelesiani (Anxious), Gerardo Esparza (Nibbles / Cover Chino), Michel Vasquez (Rosalia / Cover Maria), Deanna Cudjoe (Consuelo / Cover Anita), Gianna Annesi (Teresita), Majo Rivero (Francisca / Cover Anita & Rosalia), and Veronica Quezada (Margarita / Cover Anita & Rosalia / Assistant Dance Captain). The swings are Daniel DiPinto (Swing / Cover Tony), Justin Lopez (Swing), Sonya Hernández (Swing), and Gabi Simmons (Swing).

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour

Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour

Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour

Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour

Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour

Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour

Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour

Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour

Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour




RELATED STORIES

1
Original SIX Stars to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Original SIX Stars to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present 'SIX' stars Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Samantha Pauly for two shows on 1/29.

2
Newell, Guarini & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below Photo
Newell, Guarini & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below

Amber Ruffin, Kevin Sciretta, & David Schmoll's Bigfoot, The Musical to Perform at 54 Below, feat. Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, & more! Don't miss this one-night-only performance of the hilarious and heartwarming musical about Bigfoot.

3
Video: Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform Push Da Button in COLOR PURPLE Photo
Video: Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE

Watch a video of Taraji P. Henson's full show-stopping rendition of 'Push Da Button' from The Color Purple movie musical. The video also features appearances by Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, and Corey Hawkins. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film features choreography by Fatima Robinson.

4
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical, has announced its final Broadway performance and we have all the details.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

VIDEO: Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in KoreaVIDEO: Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
VIDEO: Inside The Costumes of INHERIT THE WIND at Asolo RepVIDEO: Inside The Costumes of INHERIT THE WIND at Asolo Rep
VIDEO: DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmersonVIDEO: DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson
VIDEO: Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen PlayhouseVIDEO: Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE WHO'S TOMMY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
WICKED

Recommended For You