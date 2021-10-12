Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of THE PROM On Tour In Rehearsal

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the National Tour cast of THE PROM in rehearsal. The principal cast includes Kaden Kearney (they/them), Kalyn West, Courtney Balan, Patrick Wetzel, Emily Borromeo, Bud Weber, Sinclair Mitchell, Ashanti J'Aria, and Shavey Brown.

Check out the cast in action below!

Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Alexander, Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Bruce, Olivia Rose Cece, Maurice Dawkins, Jordan De Leon, Shawn Alynda Fisher, James Caleb Grice, Megan Grosso, Chloe Rae Kehm, Braden Allen King, Brandon J. Large, Christopher McCrewell, Adriana Negron, Lexie Plath, Brittany Nicole Williams, Thad Turner Wilson and Josh Zacher.

The hilarious hit Broadway musical comedy, which won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical will run technical rehearsals at the Carson Center in Paducah, KY before officially launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, followed by a multi-season tour that will visit more than 20 cities in the 2021-22 season.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, Mean Girls), The Prom features a book by Tony Award® winner Bob Martin (Elf, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award® nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award® nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf the Musical) and lyrics by Tony Award® nominee Chad Beguelin with scenic design by Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (The Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award® winner Ann Roth (The Book of Mormon) and Matthew Pachtman (The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Diana: The Musical), sound design by Tony Award® winner Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Mean Girls), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Pretty Woman, Means Girls), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Mean Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award® winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls) and casting by The Telsey Office.

Photo Credit: Tyler Crow