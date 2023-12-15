Photos: First Look at the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, Starring Grant Gustin and Isabelle McCalla

Water For Elephants  begins previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and opens on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

We've got your first look at the cast of the upcoming Broadway musical Water for Elephants! Check out photos of the cast, led by Grant Gustin and Isabelle McCalla, below! 

The musical features Grant Gustin (“The Flash”, “Glee”) in his Broadway debut starring alongside Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Shucked), four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman (City of Angels), Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play), Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.

The ensemble includes Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley Ross Beckwith McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar and Michelle West

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS begins previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and opens on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). The new musical is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux) and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

Photo Credit: Sophy Holland

Water for Elephants
Isabelle McCalla and Grant Gustin

Water for Elephants
Cast




