Photos: First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA World Premiere, Starring Andréa Burns, Mary Testa, Eden Espinosa and More!

The new musical from Michael John LaChiusa is inpired by the life of Broadway legend Graciela Daniele.

Sep. 16, 2021  

Get a first look at the new world premiere musical by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa, The Gardens of Anuncia, inspired by the life story of an icon of the American stage who directs and choreographs the show at the Globe: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele.

Anuncia tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón's Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive.

The cast for The Gardens of Anuncia features Enrique Acevedo as Priest, Grandfather, That Man, and Moustache Brother; Andréa Burns as Tía (Lucia); Eden Espinosa as Mamí (Carmen); Carmen Roman as Older Anuncia; Tally Sessions as The Deer and Moustache Brother; Mary Testa as Granmama (Magdalena); and Kalyn West as Younger Anuncia. Rehearsal stand-ins are Summer Broyhill and Joz Vammer.

In addition to LaChiusa and Daniele, the creative team for the world premiere musical The Gardens of Anuncia includes co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Drew Levy, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, casting by Tara Rubin, CSA and Xavier Rubiano, CSA, and production stage management by Anjee Nero.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox

The cast of The Gardens of Anuncia

The cast of The Gardens of Anuncia

Andréa Burns, Mary Testa, Kalyn, and Eden Espinosa

Tally Sessions, Andréa Burns, Kalyn West, and Enrique Acevedo

(from left) Kalyn West as Younger Anuncia, Andréa Burns as Tía (Lucia), Mary Testa as Granmama (Magdalena), and Eden Espinosa as Mamí (Carmen) in The Gardens of Anuncia, 2021. Photo by Jim Cox.

(from left) Carmen Roman as Older Anuncia, Eden Espinosa as Mamí (Carmen), and Kalyn West as Younger Anuncia in The Gardens of Anuncia, 2021. Photo by Jim Cox.

Tally Sessions and Carmen Roman

Kalyn West, Andréa Burns, and Carmen Roman

Eden Espinosa

Kalyn West

Carmen Roman

Mary Testa

Tally Sessions, Andréa Burns, and Enrique Acevedo

Enrique Acevedo

Tally Sessions


