Photos: First Look at Roundabout's ...WHAT THE END WILL BE

Click Here for More Articles on WHAT THE END WILL BE

...what the end will be by Mansa Ra, directed by Margot Bordelon is now in previews and opens officially on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Check out photos below!

The cast includes Emerson Brooks as "Maxwell Kennedy," Gerald Caesar as "Tony Kennedy," Randy Harrison as "Charles," Keith Randolph Smith as "Bartholomew Kennedy," Ryan Jamaal Swain as "Antoine," and Tiffany Villarin as "Chloe."