Photos: First Look at Roundabout's ...WHAT THE END WILL BE

The cast includes Emerson Brooks as “Maxwell Kennedy,” Gerald Caesar as “Tony Kennedy,” Randy Harrison as “Charles,” and more.
...what the end will be by Mansa Ra, directed by Margot Bordelon is now in previews and opens officially on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 10, 2022.
The cast includes Emerson Brooks as "Maxwell Kennedy," Gerald Caesar as "Tony Kennedy," Randy Harrison as "Charles," Keith Randolph Smith as "Bartholomew Kennedy," Ryan Jamaal Swain as "Antoine," and Tiffany Villarin as "Chloe."
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Keith Randolph Smith, Tiffany Villarin, Gerald Caesar, Randy Harrison, Emerson Brooks
Gerald Caesar, Ryan Jamaal Swain
: Gerald Caesar, Keith Randolph Smith
Emerson Brooks, Randy Harrison
Keith Randolph Smith, Tiffany Villarin
Gerald Caesar, Emerson Brooks
Ryan Jamaal Swain, Emerson Brooks
Gerald Caesar, Emerson Brooks
Keith Randolph Smith, Gerald Caesar
Gerald Caesar, Randy Harrison