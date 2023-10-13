Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto

In Dreams is on now through November 12, 2023 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. All new production photos have been released. Check out the photos below!

In Dreams is the touching and surprisingly funny new musical from the creators of the Broadway and West End smash-hit musical & Juliet. The musical tells the story of a country-rock singer who invites her old bandmates to join her for “the party of a lifetime”, while keeping her true motivations a secret.

Through Roy Orbison’s greatest hits, including I Drove All Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, Crying, Oh, Pretty Woman, and the title song, this unexpected and moving new musical explores our longing for love and connection.

Broadway star and Tony Award-winning actor Lena Hall plays lead singer Kenna, opposite West End musical star Oliver Tompsett as Ramsey, a fiery and passionate drummer who crashes back into Kenna’s life after a long time apart.

Manuel Pacific plays restaurant owner Oscar. Gabriella García plays Oscar’s long-time girlfriend Nicole.

Starring alongside them as married couple lyricist Jane and guitarist Donovan are Sian Reese-Williams and Noël Sullivan. Broadway legend Alma Cuervo joins the company from New York as Oscar’s grandmother Ana Sofia with widower George played by Richard Trinder.