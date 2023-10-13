Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto

In Dreams is on now through November 12, 2023 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

In Dreams is on now through November 12, 2023 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. All new production photos have been released. Check out the photos below!

In Dreams is the touching and surprisingly funny new musical from the creators of the Broadway and West End smash-hit musical & Juliet. The musical tells the story of a country-rock singer who invites her old bandmates to join her for “the party of a lifetime”, while keeping her true motivations a secret.

Through Roy Orbison’s greatest hits, including I Drove All Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, Crying, Oh, Pretty Woman, and the title song, this unexpected and moving new musical explores our longing for love and connection.

Broadway star and Tony Award-winning actor Lena Hall plays lead singer Kenna, opposite West End musical star Oliver Tompsett as Ramsey, a fiery and passionate drummer who crashes back into Kenna’s life after a long time apart.

Manuel Pacific plays restaurant owner Oscar. Gabriella García plays Oscar’s long-time girlfriend Nicole. 

Starring alongside them as married couple lyricist Jane and guitarist Donovan are Sian Reese-Williams and Noël Sullivan. Broadway legend Alma Cuervo joins the company from New York as Oscar’s grandmother Ana Sofia with widower George played by Richard Trinder.

Photo Credit: Mathew Tsang

Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto
Nasim Ramirez and Manuel Pacific

Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto
Cast

Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto
Cast

Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto
Cast

Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto
Lena Hall and Alma Cuervo

Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto
Oliver Tompsett and Lena Hall

Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto
Richard Trinder and Alma Cuervo




RELATED STORIES

1
Billy Porter to Release Black Mona Lisa Album Next Month Photo
Billy Porter to Release 'Black Mona Lisa' Album Next Month

The album is executive produced by hitmaker Justin Tranter and is comprised of songs that tell Porter’s story authentically, with depth and nuance. To herald the arrival of the record, Porter dropped a brand-new version of the fan favorite “Children.” “Children (WhatTime It Is),” features Black Acid Soul phenom Lady Blackbird.

2
Photos: The Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Gutenberg! The Musical! officially opened on Thursday, October 12 in a strictly limited 20-week engagement playing through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!

3
PURLIE VICTORIOUS Extends Broadway Run Photo
PURLIE VICTORIOUS Extends Broadway Run

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis starring Leslie Odom, Jr. has announced an extension of its critically claimed Broadway run.

4
Video: Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Nathan Lane made a surprise cameo during last night's opening night of Gutenberg! The Musical, appearing as Max Bialystock, the character he played in the musical The Producers.

More Hot Stories For You

PURLIE VICTORIOUS Extends Broadway RunPURLIE VICTORIOUS Extends Broadway Run
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13th, 2023
Meet the Cast of I NEED THAT, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of I NEED THAT, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Review Roundup: Nicole Scherzinger Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARDReview Roundup: Nicole Scherzinger Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARD

Videos

Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Video
Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You