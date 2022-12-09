Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023
With more than 50 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners.
The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End.
See photos below!
With more than 50 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us', NBC's 'Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon', 'The Today Show' & 'Access Hollywood Live'.
Catch this incredible show for the whole family at the cities below:
2022
December 20th - Centennial Hall, Tucson AZ
December 23rd - Fox Performing Arts Center, Riverside CA
December 27th to 29th - San Jose Civic, San Jose CA
2023
January 6th & 7th - Foxwoods, Mashantucket CT
January 12th - Grand Theater, Wausau WI
January 13th & 14th - Marcus Center, Milwaukee WI
February 2nd to 17th - The Hobby Center, Houston TX
March 3rd - Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH
March 4th - State Theatre, New Brunswick NJ
March 5th - Santander PAC, Reading PA
March 9th to 19th - TCC Roper PAC, Norfolk VA
March 22nd - Civic Auditorium, Knoxville TN
March 24th & 25th - TPAC, Nashville TN
March 30th - The Factory, St Louis MO
March 31st - Blue Gate Theatre, Shipshewana IN
April 2nd - The OnCenter, Syracuse NY
May 5th & 6th - Emerson Colonial Theatre, Boston MA
Further dates through 2023 to be announced.
Tickets for Champions Of Magic are on sale now and can be purchased online at
www.ChampionsOfMagic.co.uk
