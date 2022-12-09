Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023

The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End.

See photos below!

With more than 50 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us', NBC's 'Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon', 'The Today Show' & 'Access Hollywood Live'.

Catch this incredible show for the whole family at the cities below:

2022



December 20th - Centennial Hall, Tucson AZ

December 23rd - Fox Performing Arts Center, Riverside CA

December 27th to 29th - San Jose Civic, San Jose CA

2023



January 6th & 7th - Foxwoods, Mashantucket CT

January 12th - Grand Theater, Wausau WI

January 13th & 14th - Marcus Center, Milwaukee WI

February 2nd to 17th - The Hobby Center, Houston TX

March 2nd -

March 3rd - Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH

March 4th - State Theatre, New Brunswick NJ

March 5th - Santander PAC, Reading PA

March 9th to 19th - TCC Roper PAC, Norfolk VA

March 22nd - Civic Auditorium, Knoxville TN

March 24th & 25th - TPAC, Nashville TN

March 30th - The Factory, St Louis MO

March 31st - Blue Gate Theatre, Shipshewana IN

April 2nd - The OnCenter, Syracuse NY

May 5th & 6th - Emerson Colonial Theatre, Boston MA

Further dates through 2023 to be announced.

Tickets for Champions Of Magic are on sale now and can be purchased online at

www.ChampionsOfMagic.co.uk