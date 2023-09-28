Photos: First Look At The Curtain's ROMEO & JULIET

The Curtain, Jersey City's premier classical theatre, released a first look at their all-new production of William Shakespeare’s classic Romeo & Juliet set in the Jazz Age, ahead of their first performance tonight at 7:30pm at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street), in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train. See first look photos below.



Directed and Adapted by Sean Hagerty, The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet celebrates their official opening night this Saturday, September 30th, with performances set to run through Sunday, October 22nd. The show is set to run through Sunday, October 22nd. Tickets, all priced at an accessible $25, are now available for purchase at TheCurtain.org.



Leading the cast are Italian actress and Venice Film Festival Pasinetti Award winner Anita Pomario (The Macaluso Sisters) as ‘Juliet’, in her American stage debut; and Aria Shahghasemi (series regular on CW’s “The Originals” & spin-off “Legacies”) as ‘Romeo’.



They are joined by Andrew Sellon (Mr. Penn, recurring on FOX’s “Gotham”) as ‘Friar Laurence’, Mark Torres (Amadeus on Broadway) as ‘Capulet’, Thia Stephan (Shakespeare@’s Hamlet and Julius Caesar) as ‘Lady Capulet’, and Christianna Nelson (Shakespeare & Co. member) as ‘The Nurse’. Completing the cast are Joshua T. Crockett, Jonathan Dauermann, Ariel Diaz-Beato, Ido Gal, Tucker Lewis, Francis Mateo, Jomack Miranda, Miles Segura, Joe Staton, and Mark Torres. Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA.



Beloved by audiences for centuries, Romeo & Juliet tells the unforgettable story of generational divides, forbidden love, and star-crossed fates. Set at the dawn of the Jazz Age, this diverse and star-studded production of the timeless classic features some of Shakespeare’s most breathtaking language and poetry. In partnership with Nimbus Dance, The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet will feature a rollicking ‘20s dance number.



The creative team for The Curtain’s Romeo & Juliet will feature Sean Hagerty (Director & Adaptor), William Ward (Costume Design), Olivia Loverde (Lighting Design), the Emmy-winning team Sonic Designs (Sound Design), Nora Leonhardt (Voice and Speech Coach), Brad Lemons (Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator), and Harumi Elders (Choreographer). The production will be stage managed by Allison Hohman.

Photo Credit: Will O'Hare

Anita Pomario and Aria Shahghasemi

Anita Pomario