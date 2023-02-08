Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At The 7th Annual New Ohio Theatre's NYC INDIE THEATRE FILM FESTIVAL

In addition to the schedule of screenings, the festival will also include filmmaker Q&As and two interactive workshops.

Feb. 08, 2023  

The 7th Annual New Ohio Theatre's NYC INDIE THEATRE FILM FESTIVAL returns to Manhattan next week! The in person screenings take place February 16 - 19 at the New Ohio Theatre, with a special encore online screening presentation taking place February 20 - 26.

Six new feature films will be showcased including The Goddamn Tooney Lunes, Leon's Fantasy Cut, Mendacity, Midday Black Midnight Blue starring Merritt Wever (Primetime Emmy Award winner Nurse Jackie & Godless), A Poem and a Mistake, and Unpacking. In addition, 35 short films (two thirds directed by women and non-binary creators) will be presented across four programs.

The festival will also include filmmaker Q&As and two interactive workshops, including one that focuses on virtual reality, led by improviser and XR (expanded reality) artist Kevin Laibson. The workshop will focus on technologies, platforms, and distribution models in XR. Actor and creator Jocelyn Kuritsky, along with her collaborators, will also lead an interactive workshop with their company, Staging Film. The workshop explores new ways to tell theater stories with film, particularly within the New York, avant-garde scene. The company has worked with many theatre luminaries including Tony nominees Leigh Silverman and Heidi Rodewald.

The complete lineup is available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223845®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnycitff2023.eventive.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/welcome

All-access passes are $50, which provide access to both in-person and online programming, and both in-person only and online-only passes are $35 each. Individual screening tickets are $14. Tickets to workshops are $20. Passes and individual tickets are now on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223845®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnycitff2023.eventive.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The NYCITFF is a production of New Ohio Theatre, an award-winning non-profit theatre company in Manhattan's West Village. All in-person screenings take place at the New Ohio (154 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014).

Led by Co-Producers/Co-Programmers Allyson Morgan and Marc Weitz, The NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival presents work from New York City independent theatre artists and artists across the country that are defying labels and branching out into digital media and film. For our 7th year, we're taking the festival both in person and online, continuing to include indie theatre artists from across the United States! We're excited to take advantage of the internet's wide reach to meet a new, national community of fellow theatre artists, and showcase new perspectives and voices from across the country. North & South. Coast to coast. NYCITFF is both local and national.

New Ohio Theatre is a two-time OBIE Obie Award-winning theatre under the leadership of Robert Lyons, Artistic Director, and Jaclyn Biskup, Creative Producer. The New Ohio serves New York's most adventurous theatre audiences by developing and presenting bold new work from downtown's diverse independent theatre community. They believe the best of this community, the small artist-driven ensembles and the daring producing companies who operate without a permanent theatrical home, are actively expanding the boundaries of what theatre is, how it's made, and who makes it. From their home in the West Village's historic Archive Building, the New Ohio provides a high-profile platform for downtown's most mature, ridiculous, engaged, irreverent, gut-wrenching, frivolous, sophisticated, foolish, and profound theatrical endeavors.

For more information visit www.newohiotheatre.org.

Merritt Wever

Ryan Pater, Charise Greene.

Sarah Baskin

Brandi Nicole Wilson, Ylfa Edelstein

Jon Valde, Josh Caras

Kevin R. Free

William Myers, Rana San

Rocio Mendez

Russell Sperberg, Joshua Ciccel

Bryan Harlow, Margot Guzman

Brandi Nicole Wilson


