Photos: DO40's The Sassy Splits Joins Broadway Show Bowling League 2023

Dancers Over 40's The Sassy Splits has joined the Broadway Show Bowling League for it's 2023 season. Every Thursday evening, actors and staff of Broadway and Off-Broadway shows compete in the Broadway Show Bowling League. Games are played from 11:15 PM to 2 AM at Port Authority's Leisure Time Bowling Alley (West 41st St. at 8th Ave.) in NYC. Other new teams include Back To The Future, Sweeney Todd and The Roundabout Theatre Company. Returning teams include Chicago's Cell Block Strikers and Moulin Rouge's Bowlhemians.

Check out photos below!

D040 is proud of it's wonderful Sassy Splits team, consisting of members and board members Bobby Hedglin-Taylor, Fran Sperling Sara Odze, Sharon Wendrow, Lawrence Leritz, Ken Bloom, Loni Ackerman and Leni Anders. Team co-captains are Loni Ackerman and Bobby Hedglin-Taylor and DO40 prez John Sefakis. Dancers over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, and sharing that knowledge with the younger generation. www.dancersover40.org