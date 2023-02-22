Photos: Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi Stops By PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway

PICTURES FROM HOME is running now at Broadway's Studio 54 and last night the cast and crew got a visit from Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi who stopped backstage for a meet and greet witn stars Nathan Lane, Zoe Wanamaker, Danny Burstein, director Bartlett Sher and more!

This winter, three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, PICTURES FROM HOME evokes memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both. This is a new American play, a play of heart and great humor.

The design team for Pictures From Home includes Michael Yeargan (Set Designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting Designer), Scott Lehrer and Peter John Still (Sound Designers), and Ben Pearcy at 59 Productions (Projection Designer).

Tickets for Pictures From Home are now available at picturesfromhomebroadway.com, by phone at 833-CRI-TIXS (833-274-8497) and in person at the Studio 54 on Broadway.