Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi Stops By PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway

Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein star in this new play directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher.

Feb. 22, 2023  

PICTURES FROM HOME is running now at Broadway's Studio 54 and last night the cast and crew got a visit from Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi who stopped backstage for a meet and greet witn stars Nathan Lane, Zoe Wanamaker, Danny Burstein, director Bartlett Sher and more!

This winter, three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, PICTURES FROM HOME evokes memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both. This is a new American play, a play of heart and great humor.

The design team for Pictures From Home includes Michael Yeargan (Set Designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting Designer), Scott Lehrer and Peter John Still (Sound Designers), and Ben Pearcy at 59 Productions (Projection Designer).

Tickets for Pictures From Home are now available at picturesfromhomebroadway.com, by phone at 833-CRI-TIXS (833-274-8497) and in person at the Studio 54 on Broadway.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: See Highlights From PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway! Photo
Video: See Highlights From PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway!
Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). Check out video highlights of this new play from Shar White!
Photos: On the Red Carpet for PICTURES FROM HOME Opening Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet for PICTURES FROM HOME Opening
Check out red carpet photos from opening night of Pictures From Home, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein!
Photos: PICTURES FROM HOME Brings Out Meryl Streep, Matthew Broderick, Brian Cox And More Photo
Photos: PICTURES FROM HOME Brings Out Meryl Streep, Matthew Broderick, Brian Cox And More On Opening Night!
Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). See photos from inside the opening night celebration as Meryl Streep, Matthew Broderick, Brian Cox, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Christine Baranski, Victor Garber, and more!
Photos: The Stars of PICTURES FROM HOME Take Their Opening Night Bows! Photo
Photos: The Stars of PICTURES FROM HOME Take Their Opening Night Bows!
Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). See photos from inside the theatre as stars Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker take their opening night curtain call! 

More Hot Stories For You


Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters at First Preview of PARADECoalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds Condemns Antisemitic Protesters at First Preview of PARADE
February 22, 2023

The Coalition of Broadway Unions & Guilds condemned the self-described neo-Nazis who harassed theatergoers prior to Tuesday’s preview performance of Parade outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Eric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST at Roundabout Theatre CompanyEric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST at Roundabout Theatre Company
February 22, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the world premiere of Primary Trust by playwright Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller & More to Honor Chita Rivera at Signature Theatre GalaBrian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller & More to Honor Chita Rivera at Signature Theatre Gala
February 22, 2023

On April 3, 2023, Virginia’s Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre will honor the theatrical icon Chita Rivera with the company’s twelfth Stephen Sondheim Award. See performers and more!
Video: First Look at Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford in SWEENEY TODD PromoVideo: First Look at Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford in SWEENEY TODD Promo
February 22, 2023

Get a first look at Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in a new promo for Sweeney Todd on Broadway!
Actors' Equity Association Report Reveals 'Progress Towards Diversity and Equity' in 2021Actors' Equity Association Report Reveals 'Progress Towards Diversity and Equity' in 2021
February 22, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association has published Progress During an Atypical Year: Hiring Bias and Wage Gaps in Theatre in 2021.This document examines employment opportunity and average salaries for members of the union in 2021.
share