Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner

The Human Rights Campaign is America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

Feb. 04, 2024

Last night, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization, brought together more than 1,000 LGBTQ+ advocates and supporters from across the country for its annual Greater New York Dinner.

Check out photos from the event below!

This year’s event honored LGBTQ+ superstars including Academy Award-nominated actor, playwright and producer Colman Domingo, actress and transgender advocate Trace Lysette and Macy’s Inc. Chairman & CEO Jeff Gennette. Other special guests included Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Queer as Folk actor Johnny Sibilly and comedian Dana Goldberg.

Colman Domingo, the Oscar nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor, was awarded with HRC’s Equality Award for his transformative work showcasing stories of being both Black and queer.

“That was the most important thing. That’s the thing I learned from Bayard, and I take with me always. That even with all these wonderful rooms that I’m in, and being acknowledged for my work, which honors and highlights Bayard’s work, I know the most important thing is to get back to work.”

Trace Lysette, star of Amazon series Transparent and critically acclaimed film Monica, was awarded with HRC’s Trailblazer award for her influential expansion of transgender visibility on and off screen.

“Trailblazing, my friends, is no stroll in the park. It’s a journey that demands every ounce of courage and resilience one can muster. I’m reminded that being a trailblazer and being a woman of transexual experience means confronting challenges head on, dismantling stereotypes and persisting when the road ahead seems impossibly steep with no map to guide you. Here's to hope, to the tireless dreamers and doers who envision a world where authenticity is celebrated, where diversity is not just a box to be checked, but a fundamental aspect of storytelling.”

Jeff Gennette, Macy’s Inc. Chairman & CEO, was awarded with HRC’s Corporate Visibility Award for his unwavering dedication to bolstering LGBTQ+ inclusivity in business.

“I’m being recognized in part for being a gay corporate executive for my entire career. But, I think as all of us know in this room, I didn’t get here by accident. I didn’t get here by myself. Since those early days, and through many positions leading Macy’s, I’ve tried to nurture a culture of respect and belonging, from the east coast to the west coast, in every store and every warehouse that we operate. I found that creating a culture of psychological safety produces better results, where everyone has the opportunity to contribute.”

HRC President Kelley Robinson gave a rallying and impassioned speech about the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and the current state of emergency facing the community.  

“My family is proof that the story of America is a story of hope. It’s a story of progress. But, it’s also proof that that progress is not guaranteed. That progress is fought for and earned generation after generation. And now it is our time. We are truly in a pivotal moment in the history of our democracy. We are in a moment where we have to see the present as it is, but still reach forward. Reach forward for a future that we can all believe in. Not a future that is great again. A future that is greater, and more free and more just than anything that could have ever been possible before this very moment.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer gave a speech highlighting New York’s history in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality and the important work ahead.

“As you know, the story of LGBTQ liberation in America is deeply intertwined with the story of Black liberation. The Stonewall Riots and all the protests that followed were led by many Black LGBTQ New Yorkers. And there have been so many Black LGBTQ leaders since then who have carried the torch.”

The Human Rights Campaign is America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for HRC

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Colman Domingo

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Bruce Cohen, Colman Domingo, and Jodie Patterson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Colman Domingo

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Jodie Patterson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Chuck Schumer

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Trace Lysette

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Colman Domingo and Bruce Cohen

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Blacc Cherry

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Brita Filter

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Trace Lysette

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Chanel J. Lopez, Seth Marnin and Rachel Tiven

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Trace Lysette and Johnny Sibilly

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Johnny Sibilly

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Johnnie A. Lee

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Jeff Gennette and Kelley Robinson

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Marcia Namowitz and Dolores Covrigaru

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Dolores Covrigaru, Chuck Schumer and Marcia Namowitz

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Dana Goldberg

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Becky George, Kelley Robinson and Peppermint

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Janelle No5 and Lana Ja'Rae

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Jelani Alladin and Aaron Goldenberg

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Peppermint and Trace Lysette

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Colman Domingo and Trace Lysette

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Grace Lee, Alex Bores, Vikrum Vishnubhakta, Michael Westwood, Danielle Bisordi and Tony Simone

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Densil Porteous

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Brita Filter and Peppermint

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Jamaul Webster

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Lauren Verrusio

Photos: Colman Domingo, Trace Lysette, and More Honored at Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner
Jon Amos



