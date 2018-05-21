Photos: Broadway's Alex Brightman Ties the Knot in Brooklyn!

She swiped Brightman! At least that's what we hear on social media. Some of Broadway's favorite stars like Sierra Boggess and Lesli Margherita turned out this week to celebrate the marriage of Broadway's own Alex Brightman to casting director Jenny Ravitz. Check out photos of the happy couple and their guests below!

Alex Brightman received Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for his performance as Dewey Finn in Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock. Other Broadway credits include Glory Days, Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda.

Additional credits include the regional premiere of The History Boys at the Ahmanson Theatre, The Old Globe's world premiere musical, Nobody Loves You, and Comedy Central's "Important Things with Demetri Martin." As a writer, he has written Make Me Bad (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini); Everything In Its Place: The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers; and The Whipping Boy (music & co-lyrics by Drew Gasparini), an upcoming musical adaptation of the award-winning novel.

Congrats Alex & Jenny! #swipedbrightman A post shared by Christopher Highland (@cshighland) on May 21, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT

?????? #swipedbrightman A post shared by Julia Mattison (@juliamat) on May 21, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT

