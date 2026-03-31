Photos: Broadway Stars Come Out In Support Of The Manhattan School For Children

The Manhattan School for Children (MSC) hosted Broadway Loves MSC, a one-night-only benefit concert raising funds for arts education and enrichment programs. Check out photos below!

The event brought together performers from Broadway, National Tours, and The Metropolitan Opera, including Jeremy Kushnier, Morgan Anita Wood, Eddy Lee, Jen Sese, Laura D’Andre, Caleb A. Barnett, Kailee Graham, Maria D’Amato, Dimitrie Lazich, Lindsey Morris, Kris Casey, Hayley Podschun, Michael Lee Brown, Johanna Moise, Robert Cuccioli, Barrett Martin, and Mikayla Renfrow. A five-piece band featuring Jonathan Dinklage, Michael Piolet, Richard Hammond, Adam Kornreich, and Musical Director Patrick Fanning accompanied the performers, with selections from Hamilton, Wicked, Frozen, Rent, and Aladdin.

Hosted by the Friends of MSC PTA, with support from Broadway producer Cindy Gutterman and husband-and-wife team Kailee Graham and Jonathan Dinklage, the event supports music instruction, theater and movement residencies, and student field trips—core components of MSC’s K–8 curriculum.

This year’s concert comes as the MSC community advocates against a proposal to phase out the school’s middle school program. Funds raised will help sustain its arts programming, classroom resources, and greenhouse science program.

All performers generously donated their time and talent to support MSC’s students and programs. Contributions can still be made at https://www.friendsofmsc.org/donate.