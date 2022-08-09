Photos: Billie Jean King Attends LOVE ALL at New York Stage and Film

New York Stage and Film finished up a successful summer season on August 7 with LOVE ALL, a new play by Anna Deavere Smith. Tennis legend Billie Jean King attended the play and met the cast, including Baize Buzan who played her. Check out the photos below!

LOVE ALL tells the story of the rise of tennis icon Billie Jean King against a backdrop of the social upheaval and countercultural revolutions of the 1960s. A tale of tough competition on the court and gritty teamwork in the world, it asks what it takes to be a champion and what more it takes to change the course of history.