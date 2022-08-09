Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Billie Jean King Attends LOVE ALL at New York Stage and Film

The presentation took place on August 7.

Aug. 9, 2022  

New York Stage and Film finished up a successful summer season on August 7 with LOVE ALL, a new play by Anna Deavere Smith. Tennis legend Billie Jean King attended the play and met the cast, including Baize Buzan who played her. Check out the photos below!

LOVE ALL tells the story of the rise of tennis icon Billie Jean King against a backdrop of the social upheaval and countercultural revolutions of the 1960s. A tale of tough competition on the court and gritty teamwork in the world, it asks what it takes to be a champion and what more it takes to change the course of history.

Photo Credit: Justin Mackin and Buck Lewis

Photos: Billie Jean King Attends LOVE ALL at New York Stage and Film
Baize Buzan talking to Billie Jean King

Photos: Billie Jean King Attends LOVE ALL at New York Stage and Film
The cast of LOVE ALL with Billie Jean King, Anna Deavere Smith, Marc Bruni and Harriet Leve

Photos: Billie Jean King Attends LOVE ALL at New York Stage and Film
The cast of LOVE ALL



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


JOKER Screening And Q&A With Richard Baratta Announced At The Ridgefield Playhouse
August 8, 2022

Before Lady Gaga takes on Joker 2 – See the Original Blockbuster Back on the Big Screen Along with a Masterclass in Hollywood Production with Executive Producer Richard Baratta at The Ridgefield Playhouse on October 13
Queer|Art Announces The Winner Of 2022 Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant
August 8, 2022

Queer|Art, New York City's home for the creative and professional development of LGBTQ+ artists, has announced the winner of the 2021 Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant, collaborative duo, Desireena Almoradie and Barbara Malaran. The New York City-based duo will receive a $7,000 cash grant, as well as studio visits with members of the judges panel in support of their creative and professional development.
Recording Artist Sky Katz Releases Stunning Official Video For New Single 'Why Did You Call?'
August 8, 2022

17-year-old, NY-based recording artist Sky Katz has debuted the official video for new single, 'Why Did You Call?' 
Retro Productions To Present A Revival Of Eric Overmyer's ON THE VERGE (OR THE GEOGRAPHY OF YEARNING)
August 8, 2022

Three intrepid Victorian women explorers travel through time in Retro Productions revival of Eric Overmyer's play On the Verge (or the Geography of Yearning).
Broadway And Opera Performer Elaine Bunse Has Passed Away
August 8, 2022

Broadway's Elaine Bunse-Bullens passed away on Monday, August 8th, 2022 at Heritage Lakeside Rehab facility in Rice Lake, WI.