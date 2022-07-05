Photos: Andre De Shields, Judy Kuhn, Faith Prince, and More Perform at THE BIG MIX - INDEPENDENCE DAY at Little Island
Part party, part performance art, part vaudeville, part variety show, The Big Mix was held across three holidays, June 16-July 3.
On July 3, The Big Mix - Independence Day was held at Little Island, featuring Andre De Shields, Judy Kuhn, Faith Prince, and many more.
Conceived and directed by Little Island Artist-in-Residence Tina Landau, each week of The Big Mix featured a triple-threat ensemble including Marla Louissaint, Zach McNally, Ianne Fields Stewart, and Allan K. Washington, plus our house band led by Musical Director Kimberly Grigsby.
The Big Mix -Independence Day was hosted by Tony Award winner Faith Prince with performances fromTy Defoe, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Judy Kuhn, and special acts including FogoAzul NYC Brazilian American Style Samba Reggae Band, poetry and spoken word artist Denice Frohman, harmonicist Jiayi He, yoyo artist, Brian Klimowski, Heidi Latsky Dance, and composers and musicians Jaime Lozano & Florencia Cuenca.
Check out photos below!
Photo Credit: Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Zach McNally, Ianne Fields Stewart, Marla Louissaint and Allan K. Washinton
Jiayi He
Fogo Azul NYC
Fogo Azul NYC
Zach McNally, Marla Louissaint, Faith Prince, Allan K. Washington and Ianne Fields Stewart
Zach McNally, Ianne Fields Stewart, Marla Louissaint and Allan K. Washinton
Denice Frohman
Denice Frohman
Jiayi He
Little Islanda??s The Big Mix: Independence Day concert
Jiayi He
Jiayi He
Members of the Heidi Latsky Dance Company
Tina Landau and Denice Frohman
Judy Kuhn, Andre De Shields and Cherry Jones
Judy Kuhn, Andre De Shields and Cherry Jones
Denice Frohman
Allan K. Washinton, Ianne Fields Stewart, Zach McNally and Marla Louissaint
Indra Palomo
Indra Palomo
Indra Palomo
Judy Kuhn, Indra Palomo and Faith Prince
Judy Kuhn, Tina Landau and Faith Prince
Chanese Elife
Chanese Elife
Chanese Elife
Chanese Elife
Chanese Elife
Ianne Fields Stewart
Ty Defoe and cast
The Cast
Faith Prince and cast
Judy Kuhn and cast
Judy Kuhn and cast
Judy Kuhn and cast
Judy Kuhn and cast
Faith Prince and cast