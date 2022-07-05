Photos: Andre De Shields, Judy Kuhn, Faith Prince, and More Perform at THE BIG MIX - INDEPENDENCE DAY at Little Island

On July 3, The Big Mix - Independence Day was held at Little Island, featuring Andre De Shields, Judy Kuhn, Faith Prince, and many more.

Part party, part performance art, part vaudeville, part variety show, The Big Mix was held across three holidays, June 16-July 3.

Conceived and directed by Little Island Artist-in-Residence Tina Landau, each week of The Big Mix featured a triple-threat ensemble including Marla Louissaint, Zach McNally, Ianne Fields Stewart, and Allan K. Washington, plus our house band led by Musical Director Kimberly Grigsby.

The Big Mix -Independence Day was hosted by Tony Award winner Faith Prince with performances fromTy Defoe, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Judy Kuhn, and special acts including FogoAzul NYC Brazilian American Style Samba Reggae Band, poetry and spoken word artist Denice Frohman, harmonicist Jiayi He, yoyo artist, Brian Klimowski, Heidi Latsky Dance, and composers and musicians Jaime Lozano & Florencia Cuenca.