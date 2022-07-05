Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Andre De Shields, Judy Kuhn, Faith Prince, and More Perform at THE BIG MIX - INDEPENDENCE DAY at Little Island

Part party, part performance art, part vaudeville, part variety show, The Big Mix was held across three holidays, June 16-July 3.

Jul. 5, 2022  

On July 3, The Big Mix - Independence Day was held at Little Island, featuring Andre De Shields, Judy Kuhn, Faith Prince, and many more.

Conceived and directed by Little Island Artist-in-Residence Tina Landau, each week of The Big Mix featured a triple-threat ensemble including Marla Louissaint, Zach McNally, Ianne Fields Stewart, and Allan K. Washington, plus our house band led by Musical Director Kimberly Grigsby.

The Big Mix -Independence Day was hosted by Tony Award winner Faith Prince with performances fromTy Defoe, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Judy Kuhn, and special acts including FogoAzul NYC Brazilian American Style Samba Reggae Band, poetry and spoken word artist Denice Frohman, harmonicist Jiayi He, yoyo artist, Brian Klimowski, Heidi Latsky Dance, and composers and musicians Jaime Lozano & Florencia Cuenca.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Zach McNally

Zach McNally, Ianne Fields Stewart, Marla Louissaint and Allan K. Washinton

Marla Louissaint

Jiayi He

Allan K. Washington

Fogo Azul NYC

Fogo Azul NYC

Zach McNally, Marla Louissaint, Faith Prince, Allan K. Washington and Ianne Fields Stewart

Zach McNally, Ianne Fields Stewart, Marla Louissaint and Allan K. Washinton

Denice Frohman

Denice Frohman

Allan K. Washington

Jiayi He

Little Islanda??s The Big Mix: Independence Day concert

Jiayi He

Jiayi He

Members of the Heidi Latsky Dance Company

Tina Landau and Denice Frohman

Judy Kuhn, Andre De Shields and Cherry Jones

Judy Kuhn, Andre De Shields and Cherry Jones

Denice Frohman

Allan K. Washinton, Ianne Fields Stewart, Zach McNally and Marla Louissaint

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Zach McNally

Indra Palomo

Indra Palomo

Indra Palomo

Judy Kuhn, Indra Palomo and Faith Prince

Judy Kuhn, Tina Landau and Faith Prince

Chanese Elife

Chanese Elife

Chanese Elife

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Faith Prince

Ben Franklin

Chanese Elife

Chanese Elife

Ianne Fields Stewart

Faith Prince

Faith Prince

Faith Prince

Faith Prince

Faith Prince

Ben Franklin

Judy Kuhn

Ty Defoe and cast

The Cast

Ty Defoe

Ty Defoe

Ty Defoe

Ty Defoe

Faith Prince and cast

Judy Kuhn and cast

Judy Kuhn and cast

Judy Kuhn and cast

Judy Kuhn and cast

Faith Prince and cast



