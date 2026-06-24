Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards

The Actors’ Equity Foundation hosted its 2026 awards for theatre artists for both performances and humanitarian work in the theatre industry. See photos from the event!

The event was hosted by Julie Halston with music accompaniment by Tina deVaron. Honorees included: McKinley Belcher III (Joe A. Callaway Award), Ali Louis Bourzgui (Clarence Derwent Award), Linda Emond (Richard Seff Award), McKenzie Kurtz (Clarence Derwent Award), Sandra Lundwall Nance (Patrick Quinn Award for Distinguished Service to Actors), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Paul Robeson Award), Olivia Reis (Joe A. Callaway Award), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Richard Seff Award), Linda M. Tross (Michael McCarty Recognition Award)

The ceremony also included the presentation of Actors’ Equity Association’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus to the chorus of Schmigadoon.

Photo credit: Austin Ruffer



Lauralyn Mcclelland and chorus



Foundation Board Members



Judith Rice, Brooke Shields



Sarah Quinn Taylor



Ruben Santiago-Hudson



Linda Emond, Julie Halston



Sandra Lundwall Nance



Oliva Reis



McKinley Belcher III



Julie Halston, Christopher Gattelli



Julie Halston, McKenzie Kurtz



Linda Emond, Richard Seff and Ruben Santiago-Hudson



Judith Rice



Ali Louis Bourzgui