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Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards

Honorees included: McKinley Belcher III (Joe A. Callaway Award), Ali Louis Bourzgui (Clarence Derwent Award), Linda Emond (Richard Seff Award), and more.

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The Actors’ Equity Foundation hosted its 2026 awards for theatre artists for both performances and humanitarian work in the theatre industry. See photos from the event!

The event was hosted by Julie Halston with music accompaniment by Tina deVaron. Honorees included: McKinley Belcher III (Joe A. Callaway Award), Ali Louis Bourzgui (Clarence Derwent Award), Linda Emond (Richard Seff Award), McKenzie Kurtz (Clarence Derwent Award), Sandra Lundwall Nance (Patrick Quinn Award for Distinguished Service to Actors), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Paul Robeson Award), Olivia Reis (Joe A. Callaway Award), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Richard Seff Award), Linda M. Tross (Michael McCarty Recognition Award)

The ceremony also included the presentation of Actors’ Equity Association’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus to the chorus of Schmigadoon.

Photo credit: Austin Ruffer

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Lauralyn Mcclelland and chorus

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Foundation Board Members

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Judith Rice, Brooke Shields

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Sarah Quinn Taylor

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Linda Emond, Julie Halston

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Sandra Lundwall Nance

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Oliva Reis

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


McKinley Belcher III

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Julie Halston, Christopher Gattelli

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Julie Halston, McKenzie Kurtz

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Linda Emond, Richard Seff and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Judith Rice

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Image


Ali Louis Bourzgui





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