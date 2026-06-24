Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and More at the Actors' Equity Foundation Awards
Honorees included: McKinley Belcher III (Joe A. Callaway Award), Ali Louis Bourzgui (Clarence Derwent Award), Linda Emond (Richard Seff Award), and more.
The Actors’ Equity Foundation hosted its 2026 awards for theatre artists for both performances and humanitarian work in the theatre industry. See photos from the event!
The event was hosted by Julie Halston with music accompaniment by Tina deVaron. Honorees included: McKinley Belcher III (Joe A. Callaway Award), Ali Louis Bourzgui (Clarence Derwent Award), Linda Emond (Richard Seff Award), McKenzie Kurtz (Clarence Derwent Award), Sandra Lundwall Nance (Patrick Quinn Award for Distinguished Service to Actors), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Paul Robeson Award), Olivia Reis (Joe A. Callaway Award), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Richard Seff Award), Linda M. Tross (Michael McCarty Recognition Award)
The ceremony also included the presentation of Actors’ Equity Association’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus to the chorus of Schmigadoon.
Photo credit: Austin Ruffer
Lauralyn Mcclelland and chorus
Foundation Board Members
Judith Rice, Brooke Shields
Sandra Lundwall Nance
Oliva Reis
McKinley Belcher III
Julie Halston, Christopher Gattelli
Julie Halston, McKenzie Kurtz
Linda Emond, Richard Seff and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Judith Rice
Ali Louis Bourzgui