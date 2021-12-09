Photos: Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Celebrates Opening Night

Award-winning stand-up comedian Alex Edelman's acclaimed one-man-show, Just For Us, has extended three weeks, now playing at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, NYC) through January 8, 2022. The show, directed by Adam Brace and presented by Mike Birbiglia, opened just last night!

Edelman's third solo show, Just For Us, takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from his life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the alt-right abusers. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives Just For Us its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.

Just For Us premiered in 2018 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, garnering a Barry Award nomination for best show. Since then, the show has played award-winning runs at London's Soho Theater and at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it earned the Herald Angel Award and superlative praise that made it the Fringe's best reviewed comedy show in more than a decade.

For tickets for Just For Us (ranging from $37 - $61), and additional information, visit JustForUsShow.com.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski