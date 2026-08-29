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Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City

Their next performance will take place on Sunday, August 30.

By:

The Almost Quintet Trio brought BORN FREE, a song cycle by composer and violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy, back to New York City on August 15 for an encore performance at Grace and St. Paul's Church. The performance was part of the ensemble's LOVE, EARTH, DEATH concert tour, celebrating the music of Black and Chinese composers, and featured Dr. Zhengyingue 'Elaine' Huang (soprano), Dr. Peiyao Yu (piano), and Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh (violin).

Originally commissioned by the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, BORN FREE sets poetry by Margaret Walker and features four movements: 'Sorrow Home,' 'Lineage,' 'The Struggle Staggers Us,' and 'Southern Song.'

New York Concert Review praised BORN FREE as 'the work of a promising and talented composer,' highlighting its blues influences, emotional intensity, plaintive despair, and 'stately dignity of voice and purpose.' The work was presented alongside music by composers including Dorothy Rudd Moore, Bright Sheng, Qingjia Lin, Rama Liu, Yi Zhou, and He Zhanhao and Chen Gang.

The Almost Quintet Trio will next perform the Los Angeles premiere of BORN FREE on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, California.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang, Dr. Peiyao Yu, Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, and friends.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Lia Chang and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Love, Earth, Death Concert Program

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh and Dr. Peiyao Yu.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Peiyao Yu and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang, and Dr. Peiyao Yu.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Audience and Performers

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Flowers for the Almost Quintet.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang, Dr. Peiyao Yu, Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, and friends.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Lia Chang.

Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City Image


Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Dr. Peiyao Yu, and Dr. Zhengyingue Elaine Huang.


Photo Credit: Lia Chang
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