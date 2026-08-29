Photos: ALMOST QUINTET TRIO Performs Born Free By Dr. Edward W. Hardy In New York City

The Almost Quintet Trio brought BORN FREE, a song cycle by composer and violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy, back to New York City on August 15 for an encore performance at Grace and St. Paul's Church. The performance was part of the ensemble's LOVE, EARTH, DEATH concert tour, celebrating the music of Black and Chinese composers, and featured Dr. Zhengyingue 'Elaine' Huang (soprano), Dr. Peiyao Yu (piano), and Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh (violin).

Originally commissioned by the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, BORN FREE sets poetry by Margaret Walker and features four movements: 'Sorrow Home,' 'Lineage,' 'The Struggle Staggers Us,' and 'Southern Song.'

New York Concert Review praised BORN FREE as 'the work of a promising and talented composer,' highlighting its blues influences, emotional intensity, plaintive despair, and 'stately dignity of voice and purpose.' The work was presented alongside music by composers including Dorothy Rudd Moore, Bright Sheng, Qingjia Lin, Rama Liu, Yi Zhou, and He Zhanhao and Chen Gang.

The Almost Quintet Trio will next perform the Los Angeles premiere of BORN FREE on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, California.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang



Photo Credit: Lia Chang

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