Photo Flashback: Remembering the Great Carol Channing

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier this week, the legendary Carol Channing. Channing died at 12:31am on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, at home in Rancho Mirage, CA of natural causes.

Carol was born Jan 31, 1921 in Seattle, Washington, the daughter of a prominent newspaper editor, who was very active in the Christian Science movement. At just two weeks of age, her father's work took the family to San Francisco, where Carol was raised, schooled and eventually found work as a model. Through determination, hard work, and her family's support (not to mention a mandatory IQ test for which she scored one of the highest recorded results), Carol was able to attend Bennington College in Vermont that had one of the few existing arts programs in the country, majoring in drama and dance.



A recipient of the 1995 Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, Ms. Channing has been a star of international acclaim since a Time magazine cover story hailed her performance as Lorelei Lee in "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" writing; "Perhaps once in a decade a nova explodes above the Great White Way with enough brilliance to re-illumine the whole gaudy legend of show business." Since her 1948 Broadway debut in Blitzstein's "No For An Answer," her Broadway appearances have included "So Proudly We Hail," "Let's Face It," "Lend An Ear," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Show Girl," "Pygmalion," "The Millionairess," "The Vamp," "Four On A Garden," and "Wonderful Town." In addition to receiving a special Tony Award in 1968, she won the Tony Award in 1964 for her legendary portrayal of Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman's "Hello, Dolly!"

We're looking back on her legendary career with photos from the archives below.



Carol Channing, Jerry Herman and Sammy Cahn attend the Songwriters Hall Of Fame held on March 28, 1982 at the Hilton Hotel in New York City.



Jerry Herman, Carol Channing and Sammy Cahn attend the Songwriters Hall Of Fame held on March 28, 1982 at the Hilton Hotel in New York City.



Carol Channing and Sammy Cahn attend a Gala on March 1, 1982 in New York City.



Donny Osmond and Carol Channing attend a Gala on March 01, 1982 at the Hilton Hotel in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Carol Channing starring in a revival of the Jerry Herman Musical 'HELLO, DOLLY!' at the Lunt Fontaine Theatre in New York City on September 1, 1995



Carol Channing attends the Broadway Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for "HELLO, DOLLY!" at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre on April 11, 1996 in New York City.



Carol Channing chatting with Walter Mondale on February 28, 1981 at the Regency Hotel in New York City.



Carol Channing photographed in New York City. October 1984



Carol Channing Leaving the Essex House Hotel for thepremiere of NICHOLAS NICKLEBY at the Beekman Theatre, New York City. December 17, 2002



Carol Channing attendsGene Shalit Pro Celebrity Billards Classic Multiple Sclerosis Benefit in New York City on October 12, 1993



Carol Channing photographed in New York City, June 1988



Carol Channing attends 1997 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in NYC at June 1, 1997



Carol Channing wearing Bob Mackie attending the wedding of Liza Minnelli and David Gest at Marble Collegiate Church in New York City. 3/16/02



Carol Channing attends the Tony Awards, New York City. 1980



Carol Channing with her husband attending a Broadway performance in New York City. June 1979



Carol Channing and her Husband attending a Broadway Opening in New York City on 09/01/1980



Carol Channing and Radie Harris attending a Broadway Opening in New York City on 01/01/1982



Carol Channing and Stephen Bourneuf during the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for HELLO, DOLLY at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre in New York City on April 11, 1996



Carol Channing with her Husband leaving Sardi's Restaurant in their Car / Limo in Times Square, New York City. September 1979



Carol Channing in New York City. September 1, 1991



Carol Channing attends the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony in Washington, D.C..on December 5, 2010



Carol Channing photographed in New York City, June 1991



Carol Channing and Ruth Brown photographed in New York City on May 1, 1989



Carol Channing photographed in New York City, April 1990



Carol Channing photographed in New York City, 1982



Carol Channing photographed June 21, 1988 in New York City.



Carol Channing and Stockard Channing photographed on June 21, 1988 in New York City.



Carol Channing photographed in New York City, November 1989



Carol Channing attends the 'Picnic' Opening Night performance at the Roundabout Theatre Company on April 21, 1994 in New York City.



Carol Channing attends the Celebrity Pro Billards Classic to benefit Multiple Sclerosis in New York City on October 12, 1993



Carol Channing attends the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors Rehearsals in Washington, D.C..on December 6, 2010



Carol Channing Signing her new CD Release "For Heaven's Sake" accepting a gift from a fan on World Aids Day at Borders Columbus Circle in New York City on December 1, 2010



Hirschfeld Three dimensional drawings of Carol Channing photographed in New York City on November 19, 2013. Al Hirschfeld, whose legendary quill pen captured virtually every well-known performing artist of the 20th century, will be celebrated by Henri Bendel. The Hirschfeld Spectacular will be on display throughout the Henri Bendel flagship store until January 2, 2014.



Jerry Herman, Carol Channing and Sammy Cahn attend the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in New York City. 1982



Coleen Dewhurst, Angela Lansbury, Jerry Herman and Carol Channing during 43rd Annual Tony Awards on 6/4/1989 at Lunt-Fontanne Theater & New York Hilton in New York City.



Princess Grace Kelly and Carol Channing attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Adolph Green, Betty Comden, Al Pacino, Jerry Herman, Burgess Meredith, Susan Strassberg, Angela Lansbury, Lillian Gish, Carol Channing, Ethel Merman, Princess Grace Kelly and Ellen Burstyn at the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Ethel Merman, Burgess Meredith and Carol Channing attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.



Angela Lansbury, Lillian Gish, Carol Channing and Ethel Merman attend the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held on March 28, 1982 at the Uris Theater, now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City.