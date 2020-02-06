Photo Flashback: Remembering Kirk Douglas
Hollywood and stage actor, Kirk Douglas, passed away yesterday at age 103. In memory of the legendary actor, BroadwayWorld is reflecting on his life and legacy with a photo flashback.
The actor is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, and three children - including actor Michael Douglas.
Douglas is known for roles in films like "Spartacus," "Town Without Pity," "Ace in the Hole," "The Vikings," and "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea." His most recent role was in the TV movie "Empire State Building Murders" in 2008.
He also starred on Broadway, playing McMurphy in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Next" in 1963. Other stage roles include work in "Woman Bites Dog," "The Wind is Ninety," "Alice in Arms," "Kiss and Tell," and "The Three Sisters."
Douglas was nominated for three Academy Awards and took home an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement. He is No. 17 on the American Film Institute's list of the greatest male screen legends of classic Hollywood cinema.
Photo Credit; Walter McBride
Kirk Douglas attends a Gala on March 1, 1980 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas and his wife Ann Burdens having dinner at Elaines after attending a Broadway show on September 1, 1982 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas on April 1, 1982 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas attends A.T.A.S. at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 1, 1982 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kirk Douglas attending a Broadway show on May 1, 1980 in New York City.
Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas attends A.T.A.S. at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 1, 1982 in Beverly Hills, California.
Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas attends A.T.A.S. at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 1, 1982 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kirk Douglas and his wife Ann Burdens having dinner at Elaine's after attending a Broadway show on September 1, 1982 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas and his wife Ann Burdens having dinner at Elaine's after attending a Broadway show on September 1, 1982 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas and his wife Ann Burdens having dinner at Elaine's after attending a Broadway show on September 1, 1982 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas and his wife Ann Burdens having dinner at Elaine's after attending a Broadway show on September 1, 1982 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas attending a Broadway show on April 1, 1981 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas attending a Broadway show on June 1, 1981 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas and his wife Ann Burdens attending a Broadway show on June 1, 1981 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas attending a Gala at Lincoln Center on February 1, 1989 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas attending a Gala at Lincoln Center on February 1, 1989 in New York City.
Kirk Douglas after attending a Broadway show on October 1, 1980 in New York City.