Photo Flashback: Remembering Kirk Douglas

Hollywood and stage actor, Kirk Douglas, passed away yesterday at age 103. In memory of the legendary actor, BroadwayWorld is reflecting on his life and legacy with a photo flashback.

The actor is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, and three children - including actor Michael Douglas.

Douglas is known for roles in films like "Spartacus," "Town Without Pity," "Ace in the Hole," "The Vikings," and "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea." His most recent role was in the TV movie "Empire State Building Murders" in 2008.

He also starred on Broadway, playing McMurphy in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Next" in 1963. Other stage roles include work in "Woman Bites Dog," "The Wind is Ninety," "Alice in Arms," "Kiss and Tell," and "The Three Sisters."

Douglas was nominated for three Academy Awards and took home an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement. He is No. 17 on the American Film Institute's list of the greatest male screen legends of classic Hollywood cinema.

Photo Credit; Walter McBride





