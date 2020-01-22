Photo Flashback: Princess Grace Kelly Visits 42ND STREET On Broadway in 1981

For today's flashback, we're heading to the Winter Garden Theatre in 1981, when the Broadway was graced with the presence of actual royalty.

Hollywood star and Monaco royalty, Princess Grace Kelly and her daughter, Princess Caroline, stopped by the neighborhood to take in a performance of the original Broadway production of 42nd Street.

Check out some snaps from their visit below!

Princess Caroline and Princess Grace Kelly attend a performance of 42nd Street at the Winter Garden Theatre on Feburary 17, 1981 in New York City.

