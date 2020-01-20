Photo Flashback: Peter O'Toole On the Set of MY FAVORITE YEAR in 1981

Take a look back into our archives with us as we bring you another photo flashback!

This time, we've got a photo of Peter O'Toole on the set of My Favorite Year in 1981. Check out the photo below!

O'Toole studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Acclaimed as the finest 'Hamlet' of his generation, he continued in this vein by playing, at the age of 27, 'Shylock' in 'The Merchant of Venice' at Stratford on Avon, which was equally acclaimed.

After these theatrical successes, he turned to the cinema playing the role of 'T.E. Lawrence' in David Lean's masterpiece 'Lawrence of Arabia' which brought him worldwide fame. Other notable roles include 'Arthur Chipping' in 'Goodbye Mr. Chips', the 'Earl' in 'The Ruling Class', 'Eli' in 'The Stuntman', 'Alan Swann' in 'My Favourite Year'and 'King Henry II' in both 'Becket' and 'The Lion in Winter'. His last Oscar nomination in 2007 was for 'Maurice' in 'Venus'.

O'Toole has acted successfully at all the major theatre venues: The Old Vic, Stratford on Avon, the Royal Court, The Abbey Theatre Dublin, the West End of London, Broadway New York, and holds the record for theatre attendance at the Kennedy Centre Washington.

O'Toole has won the BAFTA Award, four Golden Globes, the Emmy and numerous other theatre and cinema awards, including in 2000 The Olivier Award for his performance as 'Jeff' in 'Jeffrey Bernard Is Unwell' at The Old Vic Theatre, London. In 2003 he was awarded an Honorary Oscar by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



