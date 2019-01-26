Photo Flashback: Inside the Legacy Robe Ceremony For RENT in 1996

Jan. 26, 2019  

Everything is Rent these days as the world gears up for Rent, live on Fox, tomorrow night.

Today, we're taking you back into our archives with this photo from the original production of Rent in 1996. Check out the flashback photo below of Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gwen Stewart, and Idina Menzel, during the show's Legacy Robe ceremony.

Rent opened at the Nederlander Theatre on April 29, 1996, starring now-huge Broadway stars Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Idina Menzel, and more. The show won four Tony Awards including Best Musical, Book, and Score.

Rent, live on Fox, will star actress Kiersey Clemons ("Hearts Beat Loud"), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher ("Hamilton," 2017 winner of "Dancing with the Stars"), actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens ("Second Act," "Grease: Live"), newcomer and singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt("Nashville"), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (EMPIRE), recording artist Tinashe ("Dancing with the Stars") and performer Valentina ("RuPaul's Drag Race"). Additionally, Keala Settle will perform the iconic solo from "Seasons of Love" and join the ensemble in the live musical.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gwen Stewart and Idina Menzel backstage after the "Rent" Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony honoring Gwen Stewart at the Nederlander Theatre on April 29, 1996 in New York City.

