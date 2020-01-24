Photo Flashback: Dom DeLuise at a Book Signing in 1991

We're back with another deep dive into our archives! This time, our photo flashback features Dom DeLuise.

These photos, from 1991, were taken at a book signing in which DeLuise signed copies of his children's book, Charlie and Caterpillar, as well as his first book "Eat This."

Check out the photos below!

Generally appearing in comedic roles, DeLuise has appeared in the TV show The Entertainers, The Cannonball Run, the End, The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas and more. He was a specialty act of the Dean Martin Show, showing his now infamous 'Dominick The Great' routine.

Best known as a regular in Mel Brook's films, DeLuise has appeared in The Twelve Chairs, Blazing Saddles, Silent Movie, Spaceballs and more.

On the stage DeLuise has appeared in the comedic operetta Die Fledemaus at the MET Opera, Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Here's Love, and The Student Gypsy.

He sadly passed away in 2009.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Dom DeLuise signs copies of his children's book, "Charlie the Catepillar" and his first book "Eat This" at Brentano's in New York City in 1991.



Dom DeLuise signs copies of his children's book, "Charlie the Catepillar" and his first book "Eat This" at Brentano's in New York City in 1991.



Dom DeLuise signs copies of his children's book, "Charlie the Catepillar" and his first book "Eat This" at Brentano's in New York City in 1991.