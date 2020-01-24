Photo Flashback: Dom DeLuise at a Book Signing in 1991

Article Pixel Jan. 24, 2020  

We're back with another deep dive into our archives! This time, our photo flashback features Dom DeLuise.

These photos, from 1991, were taken at a book signing in which DeLuise signed copies of his children's book, Charlie and Caterpillar, as well as his first book "Eat This."

Check out the photos below!

Generally appearing in comedic roles, DeLuise has appeared in the TV show The Entertainers, The Cannonball Run, the End, The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas and more. He was a specialty act of the Dean Martin Show, showing his now infamous 'Dominick The Great' routine.

Best known as a regular in Mel Brook's films, DeLuise has appeared in The Twelve Chairs, Blazing Saddles, Silent Movie, Spaceballs and more.

On the stage DeLuise has appeared in the comedic operetta Die Fledemaus at the MET Opera, Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Here's Love, and The Student Gypsy.

He sadly passed away in 2009.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Flashback: Dom DeLuise at a Book Signing in 1991
Dom DeLuise signs copies of his children's book, "Charlie the Catepillar" and his first book "Eat This" at Brentano's in New York City in 1991.

Photo Flashback: Dom DeLuise at a Book Signing in 1991
Dom DeLuise signs copies of his children's book, "Charlie the Catepillar" and his first book "Eat This" at Brentano's in New York City in 1991.

Photo Flashback: Dom DeLuise at a Book Signing in 1991
Dom DeLuise signs copies of his children's book, "Charlie the Catepillar" and his first book "Eat This" at Brentano's in New York City in 1991.



Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

  • Photo Flashback: Princess Grace Kelly Visits 42ND STREET On Broadway in 1981
  • Photo Coverage: Billy Porter, Magic Johnson, and More Walk Red Carpet at Opening Night of A SOLDIER'S PLAY
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of A SOLDIER'S PLAY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Flashback: Peter O'Toole On the Set of MY FAVORITE YEAR in 1981