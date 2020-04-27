Photo Flashback: Cherry Jones Stars in THE HEIRESS in 1995

We're taking a trip down memory lane by continuing our Photo Flashback series, featuring vintage pics from the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride.

Today, check out photos of stage and screen star Cherry Jones, leaving the Cort Theatre after a performance of The Heiress on March 1, 1995.

The 1995 production also starred Philip Bosco as Dr. Austin Sloper, Jon Tenney as Morris Townsend, and Frances Sternhagen as Lavinia Penniman and was directed by Gerald Gutierrez. The play won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, with Jones, Sternhagen and director Gerald Gutierrez winning Tonys as well.

