Photo Flashback: Carrie Fisher After a Performance of CENSORED SCENES FROM KING KONG in 1980

Today we're taking a look back into our archive with this flashback photo of Carrie Fisher after a performance of Censored Scenes From King Kong in 1980.

Check it out below!

Fisher was a beloved cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role which she most recently reprised in the record-breaking box office hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Her autobiographical one-woman Broadway show, Wishful Drinking debuted in 2006 at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse with Joshua Ravetch directing. It went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run and toured in additional cities. In 2010, HBO filmed a feature-length documentary of the stage play. She later released a non-fiction book of the same name based on the show.

In addition to WISHFUL DRINKING, Fisher appeared on Broadway in the role of Agnes in 1982's AGNES OF GOD. Other Broadway credits include 1980's CENSORED SCENES FROM KING KONG, and 1973's musical comedy IRENE.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Carrie Fisher after a performance in Censored Scenes From King Kong at the Princess Theatre on February 15, 1980 in New York City.