Photo Flashback: Anne Bancroft, Mel Brooks and More in the Early 1980s!

We're taking a trip down memory lane by continuing our Photo Flashback series, featuring vintage pics from the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride.

Today we travel back to the early 80s with Anne Bancroft and Mel Brooks after the final Broadway performance of Duet for One; Mark Blum, Brooke Adams, and Ben Masters starring in the Original Off-Broadway play by Kevin Wade Key Exchange; and Philip Anglim starring in the Original Broadway play The Elephant Man.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Anne Bancroft after the final Broadway performance of "Duet for One" on January 2, 1982 at the Royale Theatre in New York City.



Anne Bancroft with her husband Mel Brooks and son Max Brooks after the final Broadway performance of "Duet for One" on January 2, 1982 at the Royale Theatre in New York City.



