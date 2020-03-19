Photo Flashback: Anne Bancroft, Mel Brooks and More in the Early 1980s!
We're taking a trip down memory lane by continuing our Photo Flashback series, featuring vintage pics from the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride.
Today we travel back to the early 80s with Anne Bancroft and Mel Brooks after the final Broadway performance of Duet for One; Mark Blum, Brooke Adams, and Ben Masters starring in the Original Off-Broadway play by Kevin Wade Key Exchange; and Philip Anglim starring in the Original Broadway play The Elephant Man.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Anne Bancroft after the final Broadway performance of "Duet for One" on January 2, 1982 at the Royale Theatre in New York City.
Anne Bancroft with her husband Mel Brooks and son Max Brooks after the final Broadway performance of "Duet for One" on January 2, 1982 at the Royale Theatre in New York City.
Mark Blum, Brooke Adams and Ben Masters starring in the Original Off-Broadway play by Kevin Wade Key Exchange on July 1, 1981 at the Opheum Theatre in New York City.
Philip Anglim starring in the Original Broadway play The Elephant Man on April 1, 1979 at the Booth Theatre in New York City.
Philip Anglim starring in Judgement directed by Ellen Burstyn on November 20, 1980 at the St. Peter's Church Theatre in New York City.