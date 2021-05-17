Photos: USED AND BORROWED TIME World Premiere At Quad Cinema NYC

The film "Used and Borrowed Time" had its red carpet world premiere May 7, 2021 at Quad Cinema NYC.

With live audience events finally able to return to New York art houses, "Used and Borrowed Time," written and directed by Sophia Romma, had its red carpet world premiere May 7 at Quad Cinema, 34 West 13th Street in Greenwich Village. The film is a psychological drama phantasma in which an interracial couple's idyllic love rises above the hatred of a vengeful white supremacist family in segregationist Alabama during the 1960s. It has been translated from its original English into Greek, Spanish and Italian and is available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, Vyre Network and AlohaStream.

A full-length feature with an American cast of twelve, it is co-produced by Garden of the Avant-Garde Film and Theatrical Foundation (USA)and Reval Film Studio (Estonia). Its story is a surreal tale of a blind, elderly, Jewish New York actress who relives her past through brutal people she "stumbles upon" at a mystical present day Alabama autumn fair. She time-trips, recalling her ill-fated love affair with a Black civil rights activist in Birmingham during the civil rights upheaval of the Sixties. Principal photography was done in Long Island during the winter of 2019-2020 and post-production was completed in late 2020 in Estonia.

During the Covid shutdown, the film has amassed 45 festival awards and 27 festival film selections. A complete list of awards is available on the film's website (www.usedandborrowedtime.com/festivals.html).

Most recently, the film was awarded Best Director (Sophia Romma) in the Free Speech Category of the Annual Tagore International Film Festival's Sun of the East Awards.

"Used and Borrowed Time" is a production of Garden of the Avant-Garde Film and Theatrical Foundation (https://gardenoftheavantgarde.com) in association with Reval Film Studio (Estonia) https://revalfilm.info/en/filming-in-estonia/. Executive Producer is Renee Lekach. Cinematographer is Uladzimir Taukachou (A.S.C.). Film Editor is Sergio Voronin. Visual Effects are by Serjio Samokhvalov. Music is by Kevin Macleod. Sound director is Alex Voronin. The actors (alphabetically) are Alice Kelly Bahlke, Marshall Bonny, Clas Duncan, Manana Gitana, Seth Hendricksen, Ox King, Cam Kornman, Grant Morenz, Maureen O'Connor, Gavin Rohrer and Emily Seibert. The film's website is: http://www.usedandborrowedtime.com/