Photo Flash: The GIFT OF LITERACY Event Opens Hearts And Minds

An intimate and elegant gathering at the Four Seasons Downtown in New York to benefit Literacy Inc. brought together loving energy and giving spirits. The event titled "The Gift of Literacy" on October 30 was hosted by singer-songwriter Genesis Jones and UN for Women's Vera Djonovic and was sponsored by Hästens: Beds, La Prairie Skincare, and Barnes & Noble.

With a breathtaking view of the skyline of New York, guests were treated to Mod Selection Champagne and hors d'oeuvres as they mingled, sharing stories of philanthropy and learning about Literacy Inc.'s extraordinary work.



Literacy Inc. connects children and families throughout New York City to books and reading support. In just under five years, the organization has mobilized communities and has been in over 200 schools. In 2018, Literacy Inc. engaged close to 10,000 children in all five boroughs with events and workshops and distributed over 12,000 books. In addition to Jones and Djonovic, other supporters of Literacy Inc. include Quincy Jones, 50 Cent, Lee Daniels, and Cory Rooney.



As Jones said in her passionate speech, "Literacy Inc. is literally changing communities, changing lives and they are making children's dreams come true."

To learn more about Literacy Inc. visit www.lincnyc.org

Photo Credit: Patrick Brassard

Genesis Jones

Team Literacy Inc.

Vera Djonovic (UN for Women), Genesis Jones (Singer-Songwriter), Chrysti Cook (Global PR and Events at LimeLife by Alcone)

Genesis Jones





