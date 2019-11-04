Photo Flash: The GIFT OF LITERACY Event Opens Hearts And Minds
An intimate and elegant gathering at the Four Seasons Downtown in New York to benefit Literacy Inc. brought together loving energy and giving spirits. The event titled "The Gift of Literacy" on October 30 was hosted by singer-songwriter Genesis Jones and UN for Women's Vera Djonovic and was sponsored by Hästens: Beds, La Prairie Skincare, and Barnes & Noble.
With a breathtaking view of the skyline of New York, guests were treated to Mod Selection Champagne and hors d'oeuvres as they mingled, sharing stories of philanthropy and learning about Literacy Inc.'s extraordinary work.
Literacy Inc. connects children and families throughout New York City to books and reading support. In just under five years, the organization has mobilized communities and has been in over 200 schools. In 2018, Literacy Inc. engaged close to 10,000 children in all five boroughs with events and workshops and distributed over 12,000 books. In addition to Jones and Djonovic, other supporters of Literacy Inc. include Quincy Jones, 50 Cent, Lee Daniels, and Cory Rooney.
As Jones said in her passionate speech, "Literacy Inc. is literally changing communities, changing lives and they are making children's dreams come true."
To learn more about Literacy Inc. visit www.lincnyc.org
Photo Credit: Patrick Brassard
Genesis Jones
Team Literacy Inc.
Vera Djonovic (UN for Women), Genesis Jones (Singer-Songwriter), Chrysti Cook (Global PR and Events at LimeLife by Alcone)
Genesis Jones
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actress and 1993 Tony Award nominee Ann Crumb has passed away following a long struggle with ovarian... (read more)
What You Can (and Can't) Bring Into a Broadway Theatre
Before you head to the theatre, it's important to keep in mind that certain items that you might have on hand will not be permitted inside a Broadway ... (read more)
Exclusive: Get A First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On Tour
The National tour of Once On This Island is now officially on the road across the country! Once On This Island will play over 25 cities in its first y... (read more)
Tickets For MRS. DOUBTFIRE On Broadway Are Now On Sale
Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical, are now on sale at Telecharge.com. Produced by multi-Tony Award winner Kevin Mc... (read more)
FLYING OVER SUNSET Will Hold an Open Call For the Role of Sophia Loren
An open call will be held for the role of Sophia Loren in the new Broadway musical FLYING OVER SUNSET, produced by Lincoln Center Theater.... (read more)
Meet the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Now in Previews on Broadway!
You oughtta know that Jagged Little Pill is officially in preview son Broadway! The new musical is inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare ... (read more)