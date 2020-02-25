Photo Flash: The Company of TREVOR Heads Into Rehearsal

The new musical Trevor makes its New York premiere this April at Stage 42. The company headed into rehearsals this week. Get your first look at the full team below!

Trevor's 19-member cast features Hudson Loverro as Trevor, Mark Aguirre, Ava Briglia, Sidney Dupont, Ellie Kim, Yale Langworthy, Mateo Lizcano, Luke Mannikus, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Luke Naphat, Zachary Podair, Brandi Porter, Dan Rosales, Isabella Russo, Yasmeen Sulieman, Afra Sophia Tully, Joshua Turchin, Sally Wilfert, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Trevor features book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Trevor is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone and Peggy Rajski, that had an original screenplay by James Lecesne. Choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).



The creative team also includes Donyale Werle, Scenic Design (Peter and the Starcatcher - Tony Award); Mara Blumenfeld, Costume Design (Metamorphoses); Peter Kaczorowski, Lighting Design (Choir Boy); Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie) and Cody Spencer (Tootsie), Sound Design; Matt Deitchman, Music Director (Writers Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); Greg Pliska, Orchestrations (Sylvia); and casting by Tara Rubin Casting (Ain't Too Proud).

Photo Credit: Trevor, A New Musical

The Cast of TREVOR

The Cast and Creative Team of TREVOR





