Photo Flash: The BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY Has Brunch At Sony Hall

On January 12th, after delighting audiences at dozens of sold out shows across the country, the Broadway Princess Party made its triumphant return to Sony Hall for its first-ever BRUNCH concert!

Two-time Tony®-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony®-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy®-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) hosted the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (The Secret Life of Bees).

This pre-matinee concert also featured the Broadway Princess Party debut of Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Patti Murin ('Princess Anna' in Disney's Frozen on Broadway), as well as Newsies star Kara Lindsay's first stage appearance since the birth of her son! Adam J. Levy (Waitress, Dave), who tours with the concert, also made a special guest appearance.

The Broadway Princess Party is represented by ICM Partners, and will continue to tour across the country throughout the next year, including stops in London, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, New Mexico, and Wisconsin! Visit https://broadwayprincessparty.com/ for tour dates and ticketing information!

Photo Credit: Michael Hull





