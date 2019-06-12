Photo Flash: Sutton Foster Kicks Off Residency at Cafe Carlyle

Two-time Tony-winning actress, singer and dancer Sutton Foster extends her Café Carlyle run, June 25-29. She'll also be performing June 11-22. At Café Carlyle, she'll perform Broadway favorites and original recordings, focusing on selections from her new album, Take Me to the World, and stories of how being a mother of a two-year-old has informed her work and changed her life.

Sutton Foster will star opposite Hugh Jackman in Broadway's The Music Man in the fall of 2020.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Pricing begins at $140 per person / Bar Seating: $100 / Premium Seating: $190. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Photo Credit: David Andrako





