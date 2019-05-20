Photo Flash: See Neil Simon, Paddy Chayefsky in This Week's FOSSE/VERDON
FX has released first look images from this week's episode of Fosse/Verdon, titled "Nowadays." In the episode, Norbert Leo Butz guest stars as Paddy Chayefsky, Nate Corddry plays Neil Simon, Aya Cash plays Joan Simon, and Tyler Hanes is Jerry Orbach.
See the photos below!
In the episode, Gwen fights to assert her own creative vision on Chicago, challenging Bob's increasingly dark approach to the musical.
Spanning five decades, FOSSE/VERDON explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon(Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob's head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost.
Photo Credit: Nicole Rivelli/FX
Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams, Tyler Hanes
Michelle Williams, Tyler Hanes
Tyler Hanes, Michelle Williams
Sam Rockwell, Tyler Hanes, Michelle Williams
Tyler Haynes
Norbert Leo Butz, Sam Rockwell, Nate Corddry