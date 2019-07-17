Photo Flash: See Jonathan Groff in the First Look at Season Two of MINDHUNTER

Inspired by true events, MINDHUNTER Season 2 will return August 16. The new season stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain.

FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench probe further into the psyches of those who have done the unthinkable. With help from psychologist Wendy Carr, they apply their groundbreaking behavioral analysis to hunting notorious serial killers.

See the first look photos below!

The series is directed by David Fincher (Gone Girl, Zodiac) as well as Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and Carl Franklin (The Leftovers, House of Cards).

David Fincher, Joshua Donen (Gone Girl, The Quick and the Dead), Charlize Theron (Girlboss, Hatfields & McCoys) and Cean Chaffin (Gone Girl, Fight Club) executive produce along with Courtenay Miles and Beth Kono.





