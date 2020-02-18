Photo Flash: See Constantine Maroulis, Lesli Margherita, Kate Rockwell and More at BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN
Last night, fifteen Broadway stars were featured in Broadway Sings Queen, the latest concert in the Broadway Sings concert series at Sony hall. The tribute concerts take the music of well-known music icons and create new, unique arrangements and orchestrations by twisting the style to fit the strength of the performer. The Sony Hall series will continue on June 29 with Broadway Sings Taylor Swift and with their spinoff series at (le) poisson rouge, Adele: Unplugged, on April 13.
See photos below!
The full lineup included Tony Award Nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Tony Award Nominee Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Tony Award Nominee Constantine Maroulis ("American Idol", Jekyll And Hyde), Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), as well as Katie Boeck (Spring Awakening) Nick Rashad Burroughs (The Tina Turner Musical), John Arthur Greene (Tootsie), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Brennyn Lark (Les Miserables), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Keri René Fuller (Waitress), Rachel Potter (Evita, "X Factor"), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), and Alysha Umphress (On The Town).
The concert gave tribute to Freddie Mercury's epic rock band and their acclaimed repertoire, including "Bohemian Rhapsody", "We Are the Champions", "We Will Rock You", and "Somebody to Love". The concert was produced by Corey Mach (Kinky Boots, Waitress), and the music was orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.
For tickets to Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, visit https://www.sonyhall.com. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $35 or $20 with a student ID (at the door only). Some VIP tickets are also available. All seats are first come, first served. All ages welcome.
Photo Credit: KBarber Photography
Lesli Marherita
Brenny Lark
Keri René Fuller
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Jamael Westman, Nicholas Christopher, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Lead the Los Angeles Engagement of HAMILTON
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JAMAEL WESTMAN and NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER will lead the Los Angeles engagement of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamil... (read more)
Original FROZEN Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Bid Farewell to Arendelle Today
Original stars of Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, play their final performance as Elsa and Anna tonight, February 16.... (read more)
National Asian Artists Project Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More!
National Asian Artists Project - NAAP will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella a?" In Concert as part of its a?oeRediscover Seriesa?? which exp... (read more)
Photos/Video: Josh Groban Opens Radio City Residency and Releases New Song
Josh Groban kicked off his residency at Radio City Music Hall last night with a sold-out performance of Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show. The ... (read more)
David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Will Return to Broadway This Fall
David Byrne's American Utopia is headed back to Broadway this fall!... (read more)