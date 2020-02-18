Photo Flash: See Constantine Maroulis, Lesli Margherita, Kate Rockwell and More at BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN

Last night, fifteen Broadway stars were featured in Broadway Sings Queen, the latest concert in the Broadway Sings concert series at Sony hall. The tribute concerts take the music of well-known music icons and create new, unique arrangements and orchestrations by twisting the style to fit the strength of the performer. The Sony Hall series will continue on June 29 with Broadway Sings Taylor Swift and with their spinoff series at (le) poisson rouge, Adele: Unplugged, on April 13.

See photos below!

The full lineup included Tony Award Nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Tony Award Nominee Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Tony Award Nominee Constantine Maroulis ("American Idol", Jekyll And Hyde), Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), as well as Katie Boeck (Spring Awakening) Nick Rashad Burroughs (The Tina Turner Musical), John Arthur Greene (Tootsie), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Brennyn Lark (Les Miserables), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Keri René Fuller (Waitress), Rachel Potter (Evita, "X Factor"), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), and Alysha Umphress (On The Town).

The concert gave tribute to Freddie Mercury's epic rock band and their acclaimed repertoire, including "Bohemian Rhapsody", "We Are the Champions", "We Will Rock You", and "Somebody to Love". The concert was produced by Corey Mach (Kinky Boots, Waitress), and the music was orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

For tickets to Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, visit https://www.sonyhall.com. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $35 or $20 with a student ID (at the door only). Some VIP tickets are also available. All seats are first come, first served. All ages welcome.

Photo Credit: KBarber Photography



Taylor Iman Jones



Stark Sands



Rachel Potter



Nick Rashad Burroughs



Marty Thomas



Lesli Marherita



Katie Boeck



Kate Rockwell



John Arthur Greene



Jarrod Spector



Corey Mach



Constantine Maroulis



Constantine Maroulis



Brenny Lark



Alysha Umphress