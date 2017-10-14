Photo Flash: SWEENEY TODD Celebrates ASL Captioned Performance and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week SWEENEY TODD celebrates their show catered to the hearing impaired, two Glinda's share some facetime and they couldn't look happier, and Mormon's abound on the streets of New York. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Wicked (National Tour/Broadway): @ginnaclaire There's something comforting about knowing that 640 miles away, I have a sweet friend and Glinda sister wearing the same big blue dress and high heeled shoes doing a matinee, too! Love you, AJ! Happy two show day! #intermissionfun #blondewitches #SIP

Book of Mormon (Broadway): @budwebs @bookofmormon #sip with some Mormons and a giant book #elders #bookofmormon #selfie

Dreamgirls (Regional): @stannmyers The glam squad... and my assistant are ready for you Miss Jones. #dreamgirls #saturdayintermissionpic #sip #vogue #photoshoot #theatre #MusicalTheatre #toronto #regional #lowerossingtontheatre @officialbroadwayworld

Cabaret (Regional): @cara_treacy Serious faces and Saturday intermission pics... Kit Kat style #sip #ardencabaret #ardentheatre #kitkatclub #kitkatlife #onsaturdayswekickline #dancers #musicaltheatrelife

Sweeney Todd (Off-Broadway): @caroleecarmello #SIP Spelling out Sweeney Todd in American Sign Language in honor of our performance @sweeneytoddnyc for hearing impaired. Thanks to our captioner, Katrina @bermuda1 and @officialtdf

South Pacific (Regional): @hannah.kevitt Group shot on this two show day! #tssouthpacific #sip

The King and I (National Tour): @gootzarama @mindylai22 and I trying out @chrissyteigen 's tricks for covering up redness... #TKAItour #chrissyteigen #thekingandi #thekinganditour #thedeclineontour #SIP #westernpeoplefunny #fayettevillear #whoworeitbest

You Can't Take it With You (Regional): @jakesiwek Two doe shay with my amazing overstudies #sip #yctiwy #wsu #mt

