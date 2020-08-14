Photo Flash: Rob McClure, Dee Roscioli, Charl Brown and More Reunite in Times Square to Pay Tribute to Theatre

The moving tribute included cast members from HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS, MRS. DOUBTFIRE and more.

The Ensemblist brought together the Broadway community, reuniting performers in Times Square (socially distanced) in a moving tribute to theatre.

Ensemblist's Mo Brady shared:

"When I think about iconic moments in the Broadway community, this original photo comes to mind. Originally taken after a national crisis (September 11th), dozens of theatre actors gathered in the middle of Times Square to show the world that Broadway, and New York City in general, was open for business. Now also twenty years later, our nation is facing a very different kind of crisis. But this time, Broadway is nowhere near open for business.

"Along with photographers Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara, more than 70 theatre professionals gathered in Times Square to create a "2020 version" of this iconic photograph. Wearing face masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines, the image paints a very different picture of how actors are able to respond to a crisis.

"New York theatre artists are in dire need of support. Our industry is both a calling card and a major revenue stream for "the greatest city in the world." But it is also an industry with almost 100% unemployment centered in one of the most expensive cities in the world. Without continued financial support for artists during this pandemic, our community will not survive."

The performers featured are Tia Altinay, Darius Barnes, Ben Bogen, Charl Brown, Yeman Brown, Josh Burrage, David Bushman, Jerusha Cavazos, Alicia Charles, Holli' Conway, Ben Cook, Calvin Cooper, Spencer Dean, Alex DeLeo, Gaby Diaz, Hope Easterbrook, Michael Fatica, Cajal Fellows Johnson, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Jen Foote, Jason Forbach, Anthony Gabriel, Gaby Gamache, Daniel Gaymon, Devon Hadsell, Marc Heitzman, Kendyl Ito, Taylor Symone Jackson, Aaron Kaburick, Justin Keats, Hannah Kohl, Michal Kolaczkowski, James T. Lane, Nina LaFarga, Colby Q. Lindeman, Jaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable, Brian Martin, Robin Masella, Elliott Mattox, Rob McClure, Ez Menas, Michelle Mercedes, Dimitri Moise, Doreen Montalvo, Preston Mui, Kimberlee Murray, Eliza Ohman, Bobby Pestka, Samantha Pollino, Ernie Pruneda, Dee Roscoli, Christine Shepard, Ryan Steele, Sam Sturm, John Tupy, Ricky Ubeda, Chris Vo, Robert Walters, Aléna Watters, Bridget Whitman, Jason Williams, Andrew Wilson, Jen Wolfe and Kelli Youngman.



They include cast members from Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Aladdin, Chicago, Hadestown, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, The Lion King, Mean Girls, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and West Side Story.

Rob McClure shared in a moving Instagram post:

"I was asked to participate in a photo being taken by @michaelah.jpg for @theensemblist in Times Square this morning, supporting the #savethearts campaign. I questioned whether or not I wanted to drive all the way from Philly to spend 5 minutes taking a photo, but with Maggie's encouragement, I decided to go. Half way up the turnpike, the sky opened and it began to pour. Again, I wondered if I was wasting my time.

And then, just before entering the Lincoln Tunnel,

the sky cleared and I saw the New York City skyline for the first time in 5 months, and I cried.

I parked at 10th and 42nd and walked the bare streets of midtown to Times Square, passing all the empty theaters and restaurants along the way. I walked by the Stephen Sondheim marquee and visited pictures of my Doubtfire Family, who still smile, frozen in March of 2020B.C. (Before Covid), unaware that the world was about to change. Their ongoing presence there fuels the promise that our show will eventually return.

I met up with dozens of cast members from other shows. Masked up, we extended our hands and hearts toward one another, but from at least 6ft away. I was surprised by how easily we all could identify each other by just our eyeballs and maybe a show t-shirt.

No hugs. That hurt.

We stood apart. Together. Briefly. At last.

An army of unemployed joy makers in the rain.

The picture was taken. I got back in the car and drove home.

The last time I remember a picture like this being taken in Times Square of our community was after 9/11, with the caption "Broadway's Open for Business." A photo to celebrate overcoming horrific tragedy. Today's photo is less triumphant. Although, with John Lewis now looking over us in Duffy Square, one can't help but be hopeful."

