Photo Flash: Opening Night of The Public's Mobile Unit Production of MEASURE FOR MEASURE

On Friday, November 22, The Public officially opened the Mobile Unit's production of Measure for Measure directed by LA Williams.

Take a look at photos from opening night below!

The complete cast of Measure for Measure features Jasmine Batchelor (Isabella), Nora Carroll (Escalus/Juliet), Toccarra Cash (Lucio), Alfie Fuller (Pompey), Adrian Kiser (Angelo), Gabrielle Murphy (Provost), Jacqueline Nwabueze (Understudy), LaTonia Phipps (Mariana/Overdone), Grace Porter (Duke), and Lily Santiago (Claudio/Elbow).





