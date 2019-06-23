Photo Flash: Norm Lewis Sings the National Anthem at the 17th Annual Achilles Hope and Possibility 4M by TD Bank

NYRR and Achilles International hosted the 17th annual Achilles Hope and Possibility 4M by TD Bank, a four-mile race that had nearly 6,000 participants! Achilles International was established in 1983 with a mission to empower people with all types of disabilities to participate in mainstream running events in order to promote personal achievement. The race brings together athletes with disabilities and able-bodied athletes in a celebration of running. It is one of the world's largest road races supporting people with disabilities.

Broadway star Norm Lewis sang the national anthem as the 5,880 finishers made their way towards the finish line. Meghan McCain of The View joined the Achilles Freedom Team. NBC weather anchor Al Roker was on hand to cheer on wife Deborah Roberts and their 17-year-old son Nick, who competed in last weekend's Special Olympics in NY and took home 2 gold medals in his first statewide swim meet!

Check out a photo of Norm Lewis at the event below!





