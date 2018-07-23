Photo Flash: Norm Lewis Pays A Visit to 42ND STREET at Bucks County Playhouse

Broadway's Norm Lewis ("Once on this Island") stopped backstage recently after seeing "42nd Street" at the historic Bucks County Playhouse, where it recently broke the theater's Box Office record.

Lewis visited with Matt Walton (Julian Marsh) as well as a trio of Broadway ladies, Ruth Gottschall (Maggie Jones), Tessa Grady (Peggy Sawyer) and Linda Balgord (Dorothy Brock).

Running through August 4, "42nd Street" opened to strong critical notices, including from The Wall Street Journal which singled out the Playhouse's "42nd Street" calling it "maximum fun" and "refreshing," the production recently broke the box office record set in 2017 by another Hunter Foster-helmed production, "Guys and Dolls."

"42nd Street", the Playhouse's biggest production since its reopening in 2012, broke the box office records under the Bucks County Playhouse Management team of Tony Award-winning producers - Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler. With music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin and the book by Michael Stewart & Mark Bramble, "42nd Street" is one of show business's most beloved fables. Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer straight off the bus from Allentown, PA, arrives in New York armed with her tap shoes and big dreams. She dances her way from chorus girl to star with a tap-happy score featuring such show-stopping songs as "42nd Street", "We're In The Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off To Buffalo," "I Only Have Eyes For You" and more. It is choreographed by Jeremy Dumont and directed by Hunter Foster.

Tickets range from $40 - $90. Some performances have limited availability. To purchase tickets, log onto buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit one of the Playhouse's box offices at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA, the New Hope Visitor's Center, or Peddler's Village.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You