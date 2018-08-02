Photo Flash: NYC Gets Freaky With FREAKY FRIDAY Stars Cozi ZuehlsdorffÂ andÂ Heidi Blickenstaff!

The theatre district got a whole lot freakier when stars of the upcoming Disney Channel movie Freak Friday, Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff, came to town! The pair visited iconic NYC sights, including Sardi's Restaurant, while promoting the film. Check out photos below!

The musical TV movie, adapted from Disney Theatrical Production's stage show, is a universal story about forming an understanding by "walking in someone else's shoes." It was written by award-winning playwright Bridget Carpenter, based on the novel by Mary Rodgers. Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey wrote the music and lyrics, respectively. Steve Carr is the director and executive producer with fellow executive producers Susan Cartsonis and Thomas Schumacher.

Freak Friday stars singer/actress Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Broadway actress Heidi Blickenstaff who defied the odds by taking her stage role in the "Freaky Friday" regional tour and crossing it over to the screen. The TV movie also stars Jason Maybaum (Disney Channel's "Raven's Home"), Alex Desert, Ricky He, Kahyun Kim, Dara Renee', Isaiah Lehtinen, Jennifer Laporte,Marlowe Percival, Joshua Pak and Rukiya Bernard.

Freaky Friday premieres Friday, August 10 (8:00 p.m., ET/PT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel/Heidi Gutman







